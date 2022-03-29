BAILEY: Portrait of a real American: Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson

"The Americans" is a fictional spy television series. Imagine a real-life account about an all-American family that was made-for-tv by the U.S. Congress instead of Shonda Rimes. It almost sounds familiar, doesn’t it? Set during the COVID-19 pandemic, Putin’s war against Ukraine and an epoch of political uncertainty, it follows the story of Black woman who is a Harvard college and law school graduate, a federal judge, and a U.S. Supreme Court nominee. The dual plotline explores her relationship with her devoted family, exemplary academic achievements, and consummate law professional experience and which she attributes as fundamentals in her life. It also reveals the hypocrisy and misogynoir, the anti-Black misogyny Black women experience. Can you picture it?
Well, you don’t have to because the story described above is true. I watched all four days of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation hearings because her story is a palette of Black excellence. Judge Jackson’s poignant opening statement resonated with me. The love Judge Jackson expressed for her parents, brother, husband, and daughters reminded me of my family. Although I was adopted and raised as an only child, I discovered a few years ago through DNA testing that I have two brothers, both doctors and a sister that is a public schoolteacher. Like Judge Jackson, I also have relatives that are lawyers, Christians, educators, veterans, retired law enforcement, creatives and a convict that died in prison. My experiences are not so different from hers.
Every Democratic and Republican committee member complimented Judge Jackson on her family and remarkable accomplishments. She was told repeatedly, “You have a beautiful family.” “You should be proud.” These were lovely sentiments, but no one really needed to make the declaration. Humility and honor were evident. Poise is a familial trait.
Sarabeth Maney, the first Black photography fellow at the New York Times, took the viral photo of daughter Leila and husband Patrick looking at Judge Jackson with beaming smiles and adoring eyes. Maney knows that gaze because she has felt it before. I have too. It is not admiration; it is the hyperconsciousness of assuredness, a culmination of experiences shared by one’s tribe: your family, colleagues, friends, and people you don’t know. It is empathetic energy.
Faith. Family. Duty. Education. Responsibility. These are elements of the American experience. They are not make-believe, uncommon, or owned by one person or group of people.
Judge Jackson’s story is not extraordinary. The Senate Judiciary Committee is full of people that grew up just like her, but several members tried their hardest to deny that fact.
Hopefully, over 51 senators will realize that Judge Jackson is not a fictional American, but a real American, just like them.
Sharon Bailey is a resident of Niagara Falls. You can email her at sbailey.opinion@gmail.com
