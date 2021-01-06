I found Robert Krause’s commentary “Bamboozled by the national media,” published in the Dec. 31 edition of the Union-Sun & Journal, filled with truth and irony. Both his introductory quote by Carl Sagan, used to establish the theme of his essay, and his later statements that the news media “is our first line of defense against fraud, corruption, and security [sic]” and “To have the media compromised is a threat to our country,” ring true. The rest of the essay then attempts to employ his interpretations of the national news media’s response to several conspiracy theory-based stories related to the current president to infer that the media is controlled by only a small number of large corporations and/or wealthy individuals all with the intent of disparaging the president. Mr. Krause’s final inference (not an outright accusation) is that since these individuals and entities do business in China, they must also be under the influence of the “CCP,” by which I assume he means the Chinese Communist Party.
The current president rose to political fame based in part upon a lie, repeated over and over, which questioned the birthplace and legitimacy of his predecessor. Adolf Hitler is credited as the first to describe as the “big lie” the technique of repeating a lie so often that people began to believe it. As has been reliably documented, the current president told 29,458 “false or misleading statements” (a.k.a “lies”) in the interval between his inauguration and the November 3rd election.
One of the president’s most recent “big lies” began months before the election, when he began casting doubt on the reliability of early voting processes to lay the ground work to contest an election he feared he might lose. After Election Day, the president’s proxies submitted 61 lawsuits in various states in an attempt to discredit or reverse election results. Sixty of those lawsuits were either lost or dismissed for lack of evidence. The U.S. Supreme Court has also rejected consideration of three election-related suits.
The president’s own director of the Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and Attorney General stated, respectively, that "there is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised" and “to date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election.”
Even though entirely disproven in multiple courts of law (which require objective, verifiable evidence) and repudiated by all responsible state and federal officials, the president has continued to pursue his “big lie” even to this past Saturday when he was recorded asking Georgia’s Republican Secretary of State to repudiate the twice audited and officially certified presidential election result in that state. When the Secretary of State disputed the president’s repeated lies about election fraud in Georgia by stating that anyone can say anything on social media, the president countered, “It’s not social media, it’s Trump media.”
Therefore, when Mr. Krause’s “bamboozled” response is triggered by a “slanted news” statement that “President Trump has unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud,” I wonder if Mr. Krause has indeed fallen under the influence of a “charlatan” like those that Carl Sagan warned about, but not the one that Mr. Krause attempts to identify in his essay. After all, it is the president who has led an assault on the national press and other “lame stream media” outlets (that must adhere to accepted journalistic practices to retain their credibility) by his repeated characterization of them as “the enemy of the people” (yet another “big lie”). And according to the president’s characterizations, “fake news” appears to be any news with which he personally disagrees, often presented when the national news media is indeed serving as “our first line of defense against fraud, corruption, and security [sic]” exposed in his administration.
Over the past four years the president has been actively cultivating an alternative “Trump media” unconstrained by journalistic norms which obediently serves to reinforce and amplify the president’s multiple “big lies.” Yes, to again quote Mr. Krause, “To have the media compromised is a threat to our country.” I would ask Mr. Krause to honestly and objectively reflect on which entity actually poses a greater threat to the national media, and therefore to our country: the repeated false exhortations of the outgoing president or a series of very tenuous, perhaps illusionary relationships to the CCP?
Steven Cotten resides in Lockport.
