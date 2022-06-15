Bicycle parking is lacking in Niagara

Bicycling is one of my favorite things to do and Niagara County has plenty of places to see on a bike. The Niagara Greenway trail is accessible from several locations in Niagara Falls. It’s a short ride from my home in DeVeaux to the trail head at Whirlpool State Park where I access the greenway path. Each of the free Discover Niagara shuttles is equipped with a two-bicycle capacity rack so visiting any of the 29 available destinations in Niagara Falls, Lewiston, Lockport and Youngstown with your bike in tow is an option. Bicycling in Lockport is very convenient with the addition of the Lockport Loop on the Discover Niagara Route. I plan to transport my bike on the shuttle and ride along the Erie Canal this weekend.
Niagara County is beautiful and there are so many wonderful places to visit in the “Miami of the North,” but the end-of-trip bicycle facilities are less than desirable. Shops, restaurants, cafes, bars are typical destinations for cyclists but trying to find secure bicycle parking is a challenge. Bicycle parking can be found at most of the stops on the Discover Niagara shuttle routes, but it is meager at best.
I work remotely and my partner needs the car for his job, so I travel by bike almost everywhere. At least once a week I take a bike trip to Twist O’ the Mist, Hibbard’s Custard or The Silo Restaurant for an ice cream lunch. Parking my bicycle at the ice cream shops is generally not a problem. None of them have designated bike racks, but I can lock my bicycle to a railing or walk up with my bike to place my order. It is not perfect, but it works. However, bicycle parking at some local eateries is another story.
My partner and I enjoy dining alfresco in the summer, but we must drive instead to most of the patio-equipped restaurants near the greenway path. Parkway Prime Steakhouse and Lounge in the DoubleTree Hotel and Bella Vista Ristorante in the Niagara Riverside Resort serve delicious food, offer great views of the Niagara River and are located a short distance from the Niagara Greenway path but neither hotel has convenient and secure bicycle parking. DiCamillo Bakery on Linwood Avenue and Power City on Third Street are frequent lunch spots that also lack bicycle parking. Center Street in Lewiston is dotted with unique shops and trendy restaurants but designated multiple bicycle parking is a problem there as well.
If municipalities, businesses and restaurants want to promote the bicycling destinations then bicycling infrastructure should be included as part of a strategic plan. The Netherlands may host the best bicycle facilities, but Niagara can and should have well-designed bike racks, bike repair stations, and bike garages too. City planners, engineering departments, community development alliances and business associations should develop a long-term bicycle master plan that includes smart cost-efficient public bike parking solutions. County economic development agencies could offer microgrants for public bicycle parking initiatives.
When I look at the Reddy Bike stands around town, I cannot help but think about the insufficient bike parking for personal bicycles. GoBike Buffalo teamed up with the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus (BNMC) and other community partners to create indoor bike parking solutions. Perhaps Niagara County tourism organizations and economic development groups could collaborate with GoBike Buffalo to identify the best areas in city and town centers for safe and secure bike parking. A renovated shipping container serves as a bike parking facility near the BNMC. Perhaps there is a place for one or two in Niagara Falls. The city-owned surface lot at Third and Niagara streets comes to mind.
Bicycling Niagara in the summer is good but better end-of-trip bike facilities would make the cycling great.
Sharon Bailey resides in Niagara Falls. Contact her at sbailey.opinion@gmail.com.
