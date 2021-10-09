Tip O’Neil, the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, famously said “all politics is local.” Historically, this meant that an elected leader’s success was often tied to their ability to relate to the everyday concerns of those who elect them into office. It’s a simple yet powerful statement. It’s why most people get involved in their community in the first place, and what normally leads someone to run for office — the drive to create change and deliver real results for their hometown or home district. It’s the kind of youthful idealism that drove me to get involved in elections 15 years ago.
This quote has been sitting on my mind these days as I recently became the chairman of the Niagara County Democratic Committee. It wasn’t a position I planned on taking, as I had enrolled in law school at the University of Buffalo just a few weeks prior. Time was already of the essence. People tell me all the time, “you’re young, why are you wasting your time in politics?” I sigh, take a deep breath and tell them I feel a responsibility to be involved. It was my time to step up and I’m going to try my best to make a difference with the things most in my control — local issues.
Daily, I am reminded of how the “local” part of that famous quote is largely a thing of the past. National issues are at the top of everyone’s mind, maybe rightfully so. We are dealing with huge and complex issues, as we slowly dig our way out of the pandemic. However, it is hard not to notice the correlation between how people align on the national issues and how our local elections turn out. I’m convinced that some people believe local races are an opportunity to send a message to the highest office holders in the land. Sadly, I think that view has landed our county in a difficult place.
Niagara County is losing population annually. It has a brutally stagnant private sector job market while the friends and family job pipeline of county government continues to grow. The county has significantly outdated infrastructure, the legislature ranks near the bottom in open government ratings, is home to one of the highest unemployment rates by ZIP code in the entire state, and loses out to Buffalo and Erie County on development opportunities regularly. I recently asked a major WNY developer why he hasn’t invested in Niagara Falls? His response, “the median income is too low.”
I love living here, most of us do, it’s home. But how much longer can we go on without addressing one of the root causes to our problems? Our democracy is weak. Competitive elections are rare and voter turnout is abysmal. The same few people have been in control of county government decision making for the last two decades, and they have little motivation to change their ways. If we continue to let national issues dictate conversations on the local issues that are within our control, nothing will ever change. We will continue to lag behind the rest of the region. We have tremendous opportunities to grow our regional economy, invite private sector investment, and provide our youth with a future that includes staying here. But we have to strengthen our democracy right here at home.
Therefore, I ask my fellow Niagara County residents to reflect for a minute: Are we better off now than we were 10, or 20 years ago? What will cause an elected official to work harder? Is there a local issue you wish people would talk about more? I urge you to get involved and start conversations. Hold your elected leaders accountable. Give the local issues and local elections the same attention you do to the national issues. Learn who the candidates are and what they stand for. And, most importantly, vote in the upcoming election on November 2 or during early voting from October 23rd-31st.
Chris Borgatti chairs the Niagara County Democratic Committee.
