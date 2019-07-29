BOB CONFER: Where to see the real nighttime sky

If, like me and thousands of other readers of this newspaper, you live in the rural parts of the northern half of Western New York, you’re accustomed to some spectacular nighttime views. It’s invigorating (some folks even say it’s akin to a religious experience) to marvel at the cosmos, something that so few Americans have the chance to do. Only 20 percent of our population lives in rural areas, meaning 8 of every 10 people rarely if ever see the stars, especially in the volume that we do.
Alas, even the magnificence of what we see is nowhere near perfect. It doesn’t matter if you live in the most remote locales of Niagara, Orleans and Genesee counties, you’re still missing out on thousands of stars for the same reason that the city folk do: light pollution.
Look off in the horizon and you may see a glow from a nearby village or city that obscures that portion of the sky. Now, imagine countless cities and towns around us, all pouring that much light and then some into the skies. This accumulated visual noise spreads into the night, creating a glow that extends far beyond its sources. The ability to see the faintest of stars, including the dense Milky Way, is affected and what we think is a true nighttime sky really isn’t close to that at all.
That’s a result of being surrounded by being near numerous cities, small (Lockport), medium (Buffalo and Rochester) and large (Toronto). We’re within 500 miles of 46 percent of the U.S. population and 57 percent of the Canadian population. Imagine all of the lights used to illuminate their homes, the roads they drive on and the businesses that serve them. Rarely are the lights off even in the wee hours, meaning the sky glow over populated areas is relentless. In essence, a mammoth light umbrella covers most of us in Western New York.
To see how we compare against the few dark parts of the United States (specifically areas of the Great Plains and the Rockies) refer to the awesome Dark Site Finder that can be found online at DarkSitefinder.com. The website has an interactive map that you can drag around and zoom in to specific communities. It shows in a varying range of colors how intense the light pollution is.
Looking at the map, you’d probably be surprised to find out that the Lake Ontario shoreline of Orleans County still can’t escape the lights emitted by Rochester and the Greater Toronto Area. The whole Northeast suffers from that same fate, we’re an absolute mess. The closest that we can get to perfection is in desolate areas located within the Adirondacks and Appalachia. Stargazers can find true dark skies within New York’s Moose River Plains and Pennsylvania’s Susquehannock State Forest, the latter of which is renowned for its celestial views facilitated by a quarter million acres of near-wilderness.
Even if you can’t trek into those areas, you can still revel in more accessible sites that have incredibly vivid displays. Vast areas in our Southern Tier, northern Pennsylvania, the Adirondacks and the Catskill Mountains possess only trace amounts of manmade illumination (look for the dark green and blue hues on the map) and, therefore, nighttime skies that truthfully put ours around here to shame. In them, the stars seem endless and tightly packed while the Milky Way is actually, well, milky.
I’ve been fortunate enough to experience those sights on clear nights while camping and I compare the difference between them and rural Gasport’s skies to the difference between Gasport’s and that of Amherst’s retail neighborhoods; it’s really that significant.
So, if your family vacations ever take you to the aforementioned wilds, do yourself a favor and duck out to the Great Outdoors every cloudless night that you can. You’ll be amazed at the sights and you’ll get as near as possible to seeing the stars as they were when man first set foot on this continent.
Bob Confer is a Gasport resident and vice president of Confer Plastics Inc. in North Tonawanda. Email him at bobconfer@juno.com.
