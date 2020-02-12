Misfeasance is the act of performing a legal action in an improper way. A transgression, especially the wrongful exercise of lawful authority. I believe there is a chronic misfeasance problem in New York State as it relates to the appointment of ad hoc members to siting boards as prescribed in the Department of Public Service Article 10.
Article 10 is the vehicle from which utility scale power projects, those of 25 megawatts or larger, are brought to fruition. Utility scale solar projects fall under the Article 10 process. One of the many steps includes the appointment of ad hoc members to a siting board. These ad hoc members are representatives of municipalities directly affected by a proposed utility scale power project.
The siting board consists of five permanent members, from various state agencies, and two ad hoc appointees. The permanent members are appointed by the governor. The ad hoc members are selected from a list of four nominees which is submitted by the host community. From the list, the President Pro Tem, majority leader of the New York State Senate, and the Speaker of the Assembly of New York, each choose one nominee. This, in accordance with Article 10, must be done within 30 days of receipt of the list. If the President Pro Tem and Speaker fail to name ad hoc members, it becomes the governor's responsibility to choose from the list. If the governor fails to name the ad hoc members, then the siting board will consist only of the five permanent members that the governor himself has appointed.
I believe the system is "rigged" in this respect. I believe this is one example of misfeasance. It's built right into the law. It seems that this failure to name ad hoc members, in the Article 10 process, is a chronic problem throughout New York State. In fact, as of May 2019, 19 of 25 projects went through with no ad hoc members. That means the municipalities that are directly affected by these power projects have had no representation at the siting board table.
Of extreme concern to me, as a resident in the town of Cambria, is Cypress Creek Renewable's "Bear Ridge" utility scale solar project. The project is being proposed for construction, and as of this writing is fully involved the Article 10 process, in the towns of Cambria and Pendleton. The greater share is sited in Cambria. And, so far only one ad hoc member has been named. That member comes from Pendleton.
Another example of misfeasance here comes from the naming of this member. Both the the President Pro Tem and Speaker chose the same person. No apparent reason was given why this occurred. Upon questioning, it was determined that neither party had any dialogue with the other. In any event, even though the Town of Cambria met its time constraint in presenting its list of four candidates, no ad hoc member has been named on its behalf.
The state time constraints, required by Article 10 regarding ad hoc appointments, have passed. In my mind, it is gross misfeasance, governmental overreach and just plain wrong to have a procedure such as this written into or as a law. No local representation is unacceptable.
Furthermore, I believe the process is grossly flawed in regards to the "Bear Ridge" project. Article 10 states that a municipality directly involved shall have two ad hoc members. As the law reads, the towns of Cambria and Pendleton each should be represented by two ad hoc members. If this is in fact the case, I believe this whole process should be shut down or scrapped altogether.
The process is flawed because the two towns have no contractual agreement combining the two into one. In fact, each town has hired its own attorney to represent itself and its residents. If this project is to go forward, I contend that it should do so with each town individually. Two completely separate entities.
Roger Palmer resides in the town of Cambria.
