Camp: A river runs through it

It’s been a long time coming, but here I am, finally, sitting on the deck of the Valleys’ modest camp on the St. Lawrence River. After abnormally high water levels in 2017 wrecked havoc with our place — and many other sites along the shorelines of Lake Ontario and the river — we’ve been literally flooded with problems.
Note: If you’re not a camper, it’s been said to think of it as a place where you spend most of your money trying to live like you have none.
Anyhow, through perseverance, we’ve risen from the ashes and seaweed to rebuild and grudgingly accept the fact that this may not exactly be a freak happenstance, but more of the new “norm.” As evidence, I direct you to the (previously) unprecedented levels to which the lake and river rose, again, this year.
In our personal battle, we had the camp jacked up a foot after the first flooding. The bad news is: that wasn’t quite good enough. Water splashed against the bottom of our new floors. Fortunately, because of the elevated construction, the damage wasn’t as costly as it was the first go-around. The good news is ... the perch were biting at the foot of our bed. Joking. (Now THAT’S comedy!)
But as I speak, the river has dropped significantly over the past week or so. That suits me fine; it’s easier to get out fishing. Unfortunately, I didn’t bring my boat with me because the motor needs some work. What else is new?!
My nephew, Mark, knowing that I was up the river without a boat or paddle, was back in town (our hometown, Ogdensburg) from L.A. and offered me his. Mark is a an Iraq War vet, writer, actor, producer, director, podcast guy, mountain climber … just an all around talented man. And even more importantly, a genuinely nice person.
(Check out his podcasts, “The Live Drop” or his award winning web-series “ZBURG.” I believe the series is now available on Inner-Tube, You-Tube … whatever the hell it is. Both are pretty dang good!)
Mark is now working on a pilot for a new show. He gave me a copy of the script and it’s genius. I wish I could write articulately clear sentences as gooder as he do write smart stuff and look like I know what I be doing without having the reader say … “What the …?”
Anyhow, I took Mark up on his offer of the boat. I drove the rig to a local launch/beach area. It was a hot Sunday afternoon and the place was packed. My wife went with me to help. My plan was to get the boat in and take it several miles downriver to our camp; she volunteered to drive the trailer back.
Boats, jet skis and submarines were lined up to get their chance at putting their crafts in (or out) of the water. When my turn finally came, I had some trouble. It backed up differently than what I was used to. I think I would have had an easier time backing up a 30-foot length of chain. Whatever.
After finally getting it properly aligned and the boat in the water, my wife held onto the bow rope while I pulled the trailer up to the parking lot.
As I walked back to the boat, I passed a group of people waiting to use the ramp. The grumbling aimed my way was not to be confused with friendly chit-chat, unless “You dumb A-hole” is equivalent to “Howdy neighbor!” Not sure.
It was somewhat surreal how this disgruntled group all dressed alike. I won’t go into detail but there must have been a run on white Velcro sandals and black socks at the local Dollar General. I think it was a family-reunion uniform and they had their own little fishing derby going on. I was holding them up. I get that.
Anyhow, when I took my position at the helm I was more than ready to fire up the engine and get the hell out of there. Ah, yes, it wouldn’t be long before I went from inept-trailer-backer-upper-loser to my fantasy of being “Captain Courageous: Fisherman and King of the High Seas!”
My wife. God bless her, stood by patiently, waiting until I sailed away. But guess what? Murphy’s Law. You betcha! The battery was dead! Deceased, history, lifeless … gone! Not even a hint of a spark.
I climbed out of the boat and took the dreaded walk back up to get the trailer. It wasn’t long before the stares and synchronized chants of mature adults screaming … “Lock him up, lock him up!” started coming my way.
I tried to pretend like it didn’t bother me, so I walked over to the guy with the biggest red trucker hat I’d ever seen and said, “I’m sorry. I have to pull the boat out. I’m a doctor and I just got a call from the hospital telling me that they just got the donor-brain that your mother has been waiting for since since the night you were conceived. I’ll be out of your way A.S.A.P.!”
I then started to bleed profusely. Not really. (More … COMEDY!)
I’ll continue this tale next week in a fishing column called,“I got nothing, but my wife caught poison ivy.” Join me right here.
And that’s the way it looks from the Valley.
