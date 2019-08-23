I’m writing this not to put anyone on the defensive, but rather to ask for open-mindedness as you read the research that I’ve accumulated. I believe it is crucial for Americans to support a nationwide change in gun laws — especially universal background checks and the banning of semi- automatic assault weapons. Finger printing and gun training should be prerequisites to gun ownership. Nationwide rules should apply so that anyone with malicious intent can’t go to a nearby state to buy a weapon that’s not available to him in his own state. These measures are mandatory because American lives are on the line!
I see our nation reeling from fear and hate. Americans are exposed to multimedia sources. We are hearing there is much to fear and we need to isolate and protect ourselves.
Americans listen and flock to get gun permits for "protection."
Young minds seem even more susceptible to this input, as it is evidenced that a preponderance of mass shooters are white males in their 20s.
I read an article where President Trump claimed that mental illness and violent video games were the reasons behind the mass shootings. I believe these comments to be misleading and unhelpful.
In 2018, Trump’s administration convened a School Safety Commission which stated there wasn’t enough evidence to make a link between violent video games and criminal violence.
Furthermore, the American Psychiatric Association wrote that, “Mass shootings by people with serious mental illness represent less than 1% of all yearly gun-related homicides. They are more likely to be the victims of such crimes.”
Erroneously, putting the blame on people who suffer from mental illness allows politicians to defer the real issue — dealing with the ease of gun accessibility. Actual cited causes for these mass shootings include: xenophobia (the prejudice of people from foreign countries), misogyny (the hatred of women), racial issues, religious reasons, financial strain, work and personal relationship problems and white supremacy beliefs.
The bottom line is that illogical thoughts lead to illogical acts and hateful people are attracted to hateful ideologies. Their hate festers, viewing internet platforms that support their thinking and condone violence. Fueling their internal "fire" are the words they hear from many sources that speak of hate, non-acceptance and nasty rhetoric.
Ultimately, these people seek out weapons that will destroy the largest number of people in the shortest amount of time. Semi-automatic assault weapons are their weapons of choice. They can be purchased online or from private sellers.
These troubled people then seek out venues with the highest concentration of people such as schools, shopping centers or public events. Their irrational mind explodes in a desire to rid the world of what they believe is the cause of their problems and hatred.
As a result, America has more mass shooting than any other country in the world. In 2019, there have been 250 mass shootings; and 8 of the 10 deadliest shootings occurred in the past decade.
States with the most liberal gun laws, such as Texas, have incurred the most mass shootings. New York state passed the SAFE Act in 2013, which was approved with a bipartisan vote in the state Senate and Assembly. The main components of this law are that it bans assault rifles, tightens up gun laws and calls for recertification by owners every five years. There is no infringement on gun owners if they follow these rules and there is no confiscation of weapons purchased before 2013.
In 2018, Gallup found that 59% of U.S. adults are dissatisfied with our nation’s gun laws and 67% support making gun laws safer. Why aren’t our political leaders addressing the majority’s concerns nationwide?
Who exactly is running our country? I know lobbying groups are powerful but aren’t things "out of line" when they have the power to control the safety of the American people? Protection of U.S. citizens is a major reason that we put our "faith in" and elect certain people to be our leaders.
We, the citizens of this nation, do have some recourse. Some politicians tell us enacting gun control legislation won’t stop all mass shooters — and the truth is, it probably won’t. Banning assault weapons may not eliminate but it would certainly lessen these atrocities.
As for the 2nd Amendment, attorney Maurice Baggiano states that it "bears no such individual right. The right of the people to keep and bear arms is used collectively not individually." He’s referring to the collective right of the militia at the time of the Revolutionary War, not in 2019! He goes on to state, "Who, should be allowed to keep and bear them; and when, where and how and under what circumstances may be regulated by government in the interest of public safety."
"Times are a changing." And we need leaders that will do what needs to be done to safeguard all Americans now!
America is in the midst of a national crisis. We need to speak up and use our voices to demand our leaders enact laws for our protection. We need to vote for candidates that don’t ignore our concerns in lieu of their own advancement. These are our constitutional rights.
Without change, we can expect more of the same and the shame will rest with all of us!
Kathryn Trusso of Burt is a retired Ken-Ton teacher and former adjunct professor at Buffalo State College.
