In Lockport City School District, next Wednesday is the deadline for district residents to turn in petitions and secure a ballot line in the May 17 school board election. Three of the nine seats are up for grabs this year.
Anybody who read about, or witnessed, the spectacle of the elected trustees practically running away from a constituent speaking to them this past Wednesday, and is bothered by that, should very seriously consider running for one of those seats. Goodness knows that board could use at least a few more members with conscience, common sense and backbone.
The constituent who got walked out on was Jim Shultz, LCSD administration’s most persistent and on-point critic of the wrongheaded pursuit of a facial-recognition-based surveillance system to train on students and staff. The $2.7 million system, purchased with state “Smart Schools” money, was operated only briefly before the state ordered it shut down while the consequences of biometric surveillance in schools are studied. In response to Shultz’s complaint to the New York State Comptroller about shadiness surrounding the district’s acquisition of the system, the comptroller’s office audited the purchasing process and reported last week that, among other things, procurement was not by competitive bidding, contrary to district officials’ repeated assertions that it was.
Shultz on Wednesday raised these concerns again, during the public comment period that precedes school board action on agenda items, and ended up in an awkward exchange with the board president, Karen Young. Every signed-up public speaker is allotted three minutes to talk and when Shultz hit the four-minute mark Young told him to wrap it up. After another minute or so, she said it again, at which point Shultz questioned the board’s obsession with time — given its recent hour-long executive session that held up the start of a well attended meeting involving the My Brother’s Keeper grant — and went back to talking about the audit report. Young rebuffed another constituent’s offer to donate her three minutes to Shultz, and about 90 seconds later she gaveled the board into recess, directed LCTV to stop filming, and the trustees walked out of the meeting room, returning only after Shultz agreed to stop talking. Near the conclusion of their meeting, during the trustees’ roundtable in which each one is free to offer a comment on anything district-related, only one trustee, Renee Cheatham, had the courage to acknowledge the elephant in the room. The rest chose to wax poetic about musicals, the adorable 4-year-old who read the district mission statement earlier in the meeting, etc.
Oh, how to describe the collective board’s conduct on Wednesday night? Appalling, check. Cowardly, check-check.
Jill Caruso, the constituent who tried to donate her speaking time — she’s a school board meeting “regular” who, like too many others in this community who have a complaint and enough conviction to say it out loud, leaves those meetings with the distinct feeling that she’s being ignored and dismissed — nailed it when she told the board: “You should’ve sat here. You should’ve listened. He’s a taxpayer in this community. You were all elected by voters and you should’ve listened to what he had to say. It’s very disappointing to shut cameras off in America.”
So, back to that upcoming school board election: Petitions declaring one’s candidacy must be signed by a minimum of 100 qualified voters residing in the district and turned in at the district office, 130 Beattie Ave., by 5 p.m. Wednesday. The petition forms are available at the district office as well. Per the district clerk, Deborah Coder, assistant superintendent for finance and management services, would-be candidates should call ahead (716-478-4828) to request their packet or, if they’re walking in, be prepared to wait 15 minutes while a packet is assembled.
Although time is relatively short now, it’s not too late for any concerned resident to try to get on the ballot.
The indifference and the arrogance that permeate 130 Beattie Avenue will persist until and unless the school board is populated with community members who have a conscience, common sense and backbone. Only concerned community members can make that change.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.