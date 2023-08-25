CHEER: The Beans’ Smoke House & Catering-led and community-fed “Students — Supplies — Success” giveaway is slated from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Newfane Methodist Church, and every student in the area who still needs school supplies is invited to “shop” the 1,000-plus item inventory that has been amassed over the past month. On top of notebooks, pens and pencils and the usual stuff, some backpacks are available. Beans’ Smoke House co-owner Stephanie Silversmith said her motivation for starting the drive was to help ease the financial stress on families this time of the year, and she’s “comforted” to think donors felt the same. This uniquely border-less, truly community-wide school supply drive is a brilliant idea and a bright reflection of the caring and concern that people here have for all children, not just their own.
CHEER: Also involving “the children,” Kids’ Market is a surprise feature of the first-ever Lockfest slated for noon to 7 p.m. Sunday outside Lockview Plaza. Organizer Frank Rezarch, owner-operator of B&D Bagels & Locks, joined forces with Lockport Main Street Inc. and J.T.’s Mixed Martial Arts to create a family-friendly draw to Main Street that offers something for all ages: Live music by four local acts including Josh Vacanti, food and drink, martial arts and self defense demos by Joe Taylor’s students, resource booths for new parents and Medicare insureds, and a Kids Zone with free craft activities. Also inside the Kids Zone is a kids’ market, where children are not the buyers, they’re the sellers of their own craft wares: paintings, on-the-spot caricatures, lemonade, whatever. Look beyond the “aww, so cute” aspect of this, and you’ll see entrepreneurial spirit and know-how being cultivated in some of our youngest citizens. That’s terrific!
JEER: Well, the overbearing State of New York has done it again. Last week, a judge blocked New York’s retail marijuana licensing program, dealing a serious blow to the fledgling marketplace, after a group of veterans sued over rules that allowed people with drug convictions to open the first dispensaries. The program created by the Office of Cannabis Management is at odds with the state law that legalized recreational pot, state Supreme Court Justice Kevin Bryant found, because the law called for a variety of minorities to get first crack at dispensary licenses, not just one type. The rollout of licenses has been oh-so slow, and among other things this has left growers, including a few local farmers, with a crop they can’t sell, while inviting the rise of “illegal” (unlicensed) pot shops all over the place. This in turn has the state hell-bent on shutting ‘em all down, because it is criminal to deprive the state of the application and licensing fees, and special taxes, that it’s owed in exchange for making OK what once was a sin. How’s that for a devil’s bargain? If a do-over was possible, we’d say: Decriminalize simple possession, New York, and just stay out of the rest of it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.