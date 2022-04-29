CHEER: With West Avenue in such a state of disrepair, Lockport officials are taking matters into their own hands and will pave an alternate route for drivers hoping to avoid wrecking their cars as they make their way through the city. A parallel roadway, Park Avenue, will be repaved from Hawley Street to Michigan Street in August. The work will cost the city more than $200,000. Mayor Michelle Roman said the city will also pay for a few temporary repairs to West Avenue, specifically at the corner of West and Prospect Street, to the tune of approximately $20,000. Why not simply repave West Avenue, you ask? Because it’s under New York’s jurisdiction and while there are plans to repair the road, it won’t happen until next year at the earliest, according to the state Department of Transportation. We applaud city officials for not keeping residents waiting and smoothing things out as best they can.
CHEER: We can’t say for sure what Lake Ontario shoreline residents will be dealing with this spring and summer when it comes to water levels but we can say that the Wilson Townline Pier will be better able to handle whatever happens. A host of elected officials were on hand Wednesday to show off the recently completed work at the pier, which was built up, literally, with a $1.6 million REDI grant. The pier itself is now 8 feet taller, a bit wider and features a new stairway, parking lot and bathroom facilities. The work is much appreciated, Wilson Mayor Arthur Lawson said, noting the rough lake waters. “If you look at it right now, this pier would be underwater. Right now, the water is as high as it was in 2017, so you could imagine the hazard that it was before this.” Along with the Olcott breakwall project, it’s great to see local shoreline communities taking a more proactive approach to the lake’s unpredictable water levels.
JEER: Almost like a scene from “Mad Max,” a Niagara County Sheriff’s deputy was confronted with 40 to 50 ATVs, dirt bikes and off-road motorcyclists traveling Niagara Falls Boulevard on Sunday afternoon. The deputy said the large group of riders were weaving through traffic and running red lights, creating a host of hazards on the busy roadway. Unfortunately there wasn’t much the deputy could do as the group made its way into Amherst. “It’s an officer safety issue with a group that large,” Sheriff Michael Filicetti said. “We’ve seen it in the past, these large groups assemble and try to take over the roadway, so we reach out to other (law enforcement) agencies to gather enough cars to stop that large a group.” The sheriff added that reckless driving incidents are on the rise as the weather gets nicer. It appeared Sunday’s rag-tag group of riders organized in the Falls. A video posted to Instagram showed the group riding the wrong way on Ferry Avenue, driving head-on into oncoming traffic. Thankfully no accidents or injuries were reported — but it’s really only a matter of time before a serious collision occurs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.