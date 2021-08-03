CHEER: The Niagara County Fair is back after the long Covid pause. When the fair opens on Wednesday, the focus will be family fun, with new shows such as “World of Wonders,” a celebration of big-top history, and Texas Tommy’s (Vegas-touched) Wild West Review, a 12-band lineup, chance to get up-close with kangaroos and camels, and, of course, those beloved 4-H exhibits. Alongside walks through the barns where enterprising youngsters’ rabbits and cavies, poultry, cows, pigs and horses are on show, 4-H exhibits are a showcase of youths’ acquired knowledge and skills in kitchen arts, creative arts, language arts and, naturally in the year 2021, robotics. Add in 75 vendors, 13-and-counting food vendors and a bunch of carnival rides, and it sounds “the” place to be at least part of this week.
CHEER: Also returning after a pandemic-forced pause is the annual Italian Festival organized by the Molinaro family. Out of an abundance of caution for unknowns, the location has been changed to the Niagara County Golf Course, from Molinaro’s Ristorante / Walnut-and-Pine streets, and a golf tournament benefiting Team Cure at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center is taking the place of the traditional bocce tournament, but other than that it’s the same Italian Festival we’ve known and loved for almost 20 years in Lockport. The fun — and the fundraising for breast cancer awareness and support — will start at 11 a.m. Saturday at the golf course on Davison Road, where there’s lots of elbow room and, hopefully, plenty of chances to catch up with folks we haven’t seen in too long.
CHEER: How do you celebrate National Farmers Market Week? By shopping farmers’ markets, of course, and not just between Aug. 1 and Aug. 7. We’re blessed to have a few markets in our neck of the woods: In Lockport, at 57 Canal St. on Wednesday afternoons and Saturday mornings; in Wilson, next to the Wilson House on Tuesday evenings; in Newfane, at the Methodist Church on Wednesday evenings; and in Medina, at West Center Street and West Avenue on Saturday mornings. With their focus on everything local, not just produce but niche and value added farm products and so much more — finished foods, crafts, pet supply, you name it, — these “farmer’s” markets are a bit like Main Street of yore. It’s good to be able to put names and faces to the sources of our food, and eye-opening in a good way to see how much good stuff can be had so close to home, no trips to big boxes or cyberspace required.
JEER: We know what goes bump in the night at the Central Terminal building in Buffalo — careless ghost hunters wandering around dark, decaying structures at night. A Kenmore woman fell 15 to 20 feet through a substation roof on Saturday night while trying to make contact with the other side. She was taken to a hospital and treated for multiple injuries. Police said she was on the property without permission. It's just never a good idea to sneak into old vacant buildings at night — for so many reasons — but mainly because its both dangerous for the wanderer as well for the first responders who are going to have come in and rescue them. While the incident occurred in Buffalo, we've heard of numerous unauthorized forays into vacant or abandoned structures locally — the former St. Mary's hospital on Sixth Street in the Falls and the old Niagara County infirmary on Davison Road in Lockport immediately come to mind. The doors and windows are boarded up for a reason, folks.
