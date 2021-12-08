CHEERS
• SOLAR SITE: Construction has started on a solar farm at 4798 Lockport Road in the Town of Niagara. Nexamp will be erecting 10,500 solar modules at the site — which is half contained on a former town landfill shut down in 1987. “The agreement not only provides extra revenue for the town,” Town of Niagara Supervisor Lee Wallace said, “but it was a good fit for the area since it was built in a spot that was not near homes, on a capped landfill, and is right near the substation.” The site borders similar industrial property in Niagara Falls. A great, non-controversial place to add a solar field.
• HOLIDAY TRADITIONS: More than two dozen youths and nearly as many Niagara Falls police officers spent part of Saturday doing a little holiday shopping at Walmart as part of the Shop With A Cop program, a charitable endeavor made possible through the cooperation of Falls police and the Walmart Foundation. The local kids each received a $100 gift card and the opportunity to shop throughout the Walmart store on Military Road. Falls Police Superintendent John Faso said his officers enjoyed every minute they spent in the store. It’s a great program that we were happy to see continue this year. Also good to have back was the annual Niagara Falls Firefighters Toy Fund telethon, also held on Saturday. After airing a pre-recorded version last year, the telethon was back live this year at Niagara Falls High School. The show. which aired on Spectrum cable and streamed on Facebook and the Falls School district web site, featured a host of performances from other Niagara Region entertainers. O'Malley said we're thrilled to be back after the year off. "The ones that were able to come out, we loved having them back," Falls Firefighter and Toy Fund Chair John O'Malley said. "Having them back, you could just see how much they loved being back on the telethon." It was great to see the events get back on track.
• PET FOOD DRIVE: Speaking of holiday traditions, Heritage Manor Senior Living Community are again holding a pet food drive in association with the non-profit Diamonds in the Ruff Animal Rescue through Dec 17. The drive is looking to collect dog and cat food. Maria Sansone of Diamonds in the Ruff said that all of the food raised will be distributed to the animals that are in their foster-pet network. It’s the fourth time that Heritage and Diamonds in the Ruff have teamed up for a pet food drive Persons interested in donating pet foods can drop off items at Heritage Manor at 41 Lexington Court Lockport, NY, or call them at (716)433-7626 to arrange a pick-up. We urge everyone to give them a hand.
JEERS
• STATE OF THE BILLS: What the heck happened to this Buffalo Bills season? Nothing’s guaranteed in the NFL but the Bills looked locked a loaded to easily take the AFC East with the rest of the division going through some form of rebuild. A big win against the Kansas City Chiefs on Oct. 10 had everyone thinking big things. Since then? A surging Patriots team and some rough losses have put a lot of doubt in people’s minds. Can the team rebound after getting “blown out” by New England on Monday? We’ll see but the road isn’t getting any easier with Tom Brady and world champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers next on the schedule.
