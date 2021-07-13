CHEERS
• SAFE HARBOR: There were a lot of happy faces in Olcott this past week as ground was broken on a $14 million project to put in a breakwater wall and a new dock for the inner harbor. It's being funded through the Lake Ontario Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative (REDI) which was created after two historic floods in 2017 and again in 2019. To lessen the impact of future high water incidents, communities along Lake Ontario were able to apply for a piece of $300 million set aside to support anti-flooding infrastructure projects. Newfane Supervisor Tim Horanburg said that the project has been kicked around ever since he first started working for the town 38 years ago. The problem was that the funding for it couldn’t be found. “This project is amazing,” he said. “It’s 50-60 years of work and it’s finally coming through." The work is expected to be completed by Christmas.
• GUNS BOUGHT: Maybe it was the prepaid gift cards or perhaps it was the free iPads — or maybe it was just a whole lot of folks just wanting to do the right thing. Whatever the reasons, nearly 200 firearms were turned in to Niagara Falls police eager to get the weapons off the streets during a gun buyback event at St. John's African Methodist Episcopal Church. Organized by New York Attorney General Letitia James’s office, the event saw 92 handguns, 80 long guns, four assault rifles, and 20 non-working or antique guns turned over. Unloaded firearms, whether they worked or not, were accepted — with no questions asked — in exchange for a prepaid gift card. An assault rife earned $250, a handgun was worth $150, rifle or shotguns were worth $75 and non-working and antique guns were $25. An iPad was given to all those turning in working handguns and assault rifles as well.
• VICTORY SPORTS: Late last month, officials from law enforcement agencies throughout the county gathered at Legends Park in the Falls to talk about a new partnership with Victory Sports. The program will outfit every patrol car in the county with a sports bag that contains a basketball, football and soccer ball, to give officers another way to engage with youth in their communities. “Community outreach is a significant part of what we do on a daily basis. With help from Victory Sports we are able to reach out to our kids and build relationships,"said Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti. "This will be a great opportunity for all of our law enforcement agencies.”
JEERS
• CHILD SAFTEY SEATS: Listed among the tickets issued during last week's statewide traffic enforcement was the news that in Niagara County, of the more than 1,100 tickets issued over the four-day period, 105 were issued for inadequate child restraints. We would expect to see a lot of speeding tickets and the like but not so many children properly restrained. A free car seat check by certified child passenger safety technicians will be available by appointment only today in Lockport. The technicians will be on hand from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Niagara County Public Safety Training Facility, 5574 Niagara St. Ext., Lockport.For more information or to book a time slot, contact Cathleen Davis at 438-3464 or cathleen.davis@niagaracounty.com.
