CHEERS
• BIKE DONATION: Zachery Wilson, a 25-year-old Lockport resident, was in a bit of a bind getting to his job at Emmet Belknap Intermediate School for his job as a lunch monitor when his two bicycles were recently stolen. Then he received a special delivery from Niagara County Sheriff Mike Filicetti, Undersheriff Mike Dunn and Chief Deputy Aaron Schultz, who along with the entire sheriff’s office, decided to donate a bicycle to Wilson to get him back and forth from work every day. The three came out on Friday afternoon to deliver it personally. Filicetti said that every Friday, the Sheriff’s Office has a dress-down day where employees can come in, donate some cash, and dress down for the day. This Friday, the donations were taken up and immediately spent on a bike for Wilson. It’s a nice gesture from the sheriff’s office that we imagine was well appreciated.
• HOLIDAY FUNDRAISER: The Mental Health Association in Niagara County is once again selling poinsettias and wreaths with sales going toward programming and services for those living with a mental health diagnosis in Niagara County. Poinsettias come in red, pink or white and come in three sizes: small (2-3 flowers for $6), medium (5-6 flowers for $10), and large (12-15 flowers for $20). Wreaths come in medium (12-inch diameter ring with bow and pine cones for $18) and large (16-inch diameter ring with bow and pine cones for $26). Orders can be placed by calling 716-433-3780 and asking for Mary Ann. The last day to order is Thursday. As Executive Director Daniel Colpoys put it, “Everyone loves to get a poinsettia around the holidays so why not cross some shopping off your checklist while supporting a great organization in the process?”
• BLOOD DRIVES: Speaking of helping out, why not considering giving blood this holiday season? To encourage donors to help meet the needs of hospital patients this month, American Red Cross officials say all who donate through Nov. 23 will receive a $10 Amazon.com gift card by email. Those who donate during the Thanksgiving holiday, Nov. 24 through Nov. 28, will receive a pair of Red Cross socks, while supplies last. Appointments are required but you can set one up by using the Red Cross Blood Donor app, go to RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.
JEERS
• SIGNS OF NEGLECT: It's been two weeks since some Niagara County residents made their way to the polls to vote in this year's general election. That's 14 days in which successful and unsuccessful candidates and their supporters should have been out collecting campaign signs across the area. All too often we're spotting stray signs still standing throughout the region. It's over now. Let's get these things picked up.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.