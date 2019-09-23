CHEERS
• FILM FEST: By all accounts, year two of the Niagara Falls International Film Festival was every bit of the success as the inaugural version. From he opening night gala with several Hollywood stars in attendance Wednesday at the Rapids Theatre on Main Street to the many screenings and closing night red carpet gala and awards presentation at the Regal Niagara Falls theater on Saturday, the event delivered on providing a unique experience to the Cataract City. It’s pretty exciting when Louis Gusset Jr. is hanging out at the Rapids Theatre along with “The Walking Dead’s” Xander Berkeley and Jackson Rathbone of the “Twilight” saga.
• GUEST STARS: Speaking of film stars, it was neat to hear this past week that several North Tonawanda National Little League players were last-minute additions to the cast of a “A Quiet Place 2.” Filming in the Lumber City. Bob Brennan, president of Gratwick Hose Volunteer Fire Co., which served as a home base for the Paramount Pictures crew while they were in the city, said that the studio found itself in need of some last-minute youth baseball players. Brennan said he reached out to Tom and Shannon Witt from the North Tonawanda National Little League, to make it happen. "We got together a good portion of the Little Leaguers that are in the film," Brennan said. "So when you see the film, those are all North Tonawanda Little League participants who are on the field." We shouldn’t have that long to wait. The sequel is scheduled to be released this May.
JEERS
• LOST LOCKS: It’s disappointing — but understandable — to hear that “love locks” are being removed from the Pine Street Bridge in Lockport by state Department of Transportation workers. "The New York State Department of Transportation regularly removes unauthorized items — including locks and other items that pose potential safety hazards to motorists, pedestrians and boats passing below — from its bridges,"said agency spokesman Glenn Blain. DOT officials say the locks could threaten pedestrians, motorists or boats underneath.
• BIRD LOSSES: A study released last week fund that there are nearly 3 billion fewer wild birds than in 1970. "One of the scary things about the results is that it is happening right under our eyes. We might not even notice it until it's too late,” said the study’s lead author Kenneth Rosenberg, a Cornell University conservation scientist. Experts say habitat loss was the No. 1 reason for bird loss. A 2015 study said cats kill 2.6 billion birds each year in the United States and Canada, while window collisions kill another 624 million and cars another 214 million.
