CHEERS
• DISCOVERY GALA: The History Center of Niagara is taking it indoors this year, bringing its annual Discovery Gala & Auction to the Brookside Banquet Hall, 2990 Lockport-Olcott Road, Newfane, on Aug. 17. The night features music by the Heenan Brothers and an auction featuring Niagara County Sheriff Jim Voutour as the auctioneer. This event is held to raise funds for educational programming for both youth and adults at all three Niagara History Center locations. For information on tickets, call 434-7433.
• BANGING AWAY: Organizers have been beating the drum about a unique event coming up in the Falls — a Drums Along the Waterfront pre-show, Rhythm at the Rapids, coming up on Tuesday night. Six of the nation’s top open class drum and bugle corps will compete at the show, which is being held at the Niagara Falls High School stadium, 3978 Pine Ave. at 6:30 p.m. Participating in the Niagara Falls event will be the 7th Regiment of New London, CT; Legends of Kalamazoo, MI; Southwind of Mobile, AL; Spartans of Nashua, NH; Heat Wave of Cape Coral, FL; and Les Stentors of Sherbrooke, QC. For tickets or information, visit drumsalongthewaterfront.org .
• NEW LOCATION: It’s great to see Soliday’s restaurant move in to its new location at Niagara Falls Boulevard and Ward Road. We’ve always been a fan of the building and location, way back to when it was J.T. Wheatfield’s. We’ve also noticed that several other dining ventures haven’t had much luck in the location. Denny Soliday and his partners have found the property to be in very good shape with impressive kitchen facilities and a variety of spaces for a family restaurant, banquets, live entertainment, outdoor dining and even volleyball courts. There are volleyball leagues starting Aug. 6. Considering his history with the Lockport Road location, we’re very optimistic Denny Soliday will have the restaurant thriving for years to come.
JEERS
• NO RSVP: We’re not liking the chances of International Joint Commission representatives meeting with the Niagara County Legislature next month. Their presence was requested in a July 11 letter written by the Legislature’s Vice Chairman Clyde Burmaster. Citing a recent meeting in May in the region, a spokesman for the IJC said there’s no guarantee representatives of the binational organization will appear locally in August. We hope they reconsider. Someone from the IJC should be at the meeting, if only to get a better sense of the troubles ongoing flooding along the Lake Ontario shoreline has caused the community — whether it’s caused by Plan 2014 or particularly wet weather.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.