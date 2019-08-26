CHEERS
• HIT-AND-RUN INCIDENT: We received a double dose of good news this week following last weekend’s hit-and-run incident on Tonawanda Creek Road at Minnick Road that left a volunteer firefighter hospitalized. The first bit of good news came in relation to the firefighter who was released from the hospital earlier this week. He’s still got a ways to go in his recovery, according to Niagara County Sheriff James Voutour, but he’s back home to heal, which is a good thing. Secondly, the driver in the crash came forward late last week. Matthew S. Hufnagel, 35, of the City of Lockport, contacted sheriff’s investigators through an attorney. After an interview at the sheriff’s office Friday night, Hufnagel was charged with a felony count of leaving the scene of a serious physical injury accident, disobeying a traffic control device and disobeying a police officer or flag person. It’s too bad the incident had to happen at all but it was good to see the driver responsible do the right thing in the end. Earlier this week, Voutour posted a letter on Facebook to the then-unknown driver urging him to turn himself in. We wonder how much of a role that factored in to Hufnagel’s decision.
• LAKE LEVELS: Water levels are slowing receding in Lake Ontario. The International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board reported Aug. 20 water levels had fallen just below 247.7 feet for the first time since May 3, and responded by lowering outflows from the lake to about 2.67 million gallons per second. The board also forecasts water levels falling to 245.4 feet by Dec. 31, 2019, nearly mirroring the levels reported at the end of 2017 and 2018. The lake is expected to drop a foot over the next month. That should provide some relief to those along the shoreline.
JEERS
• SUNFLOWER THIEVES: Closed means closed, or at least that’s how it should be when it comes to any operation or private business. Unfortunately, last week, the owners of the blossoming attraction, the Sunflowers of Sanborn, were forced to contact the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office after some people entered the property while it was closed due to weather, caused damage and stole some sunflowers. “We are deeply devastated that we had to experience such disrespect at our fields yesterday that we put our hearts and soul into to make it a great family attraction for everyone to enjoy,” co-owner Louise Brachmann posted on Facebook following the incident. Brachmann and her husband have put a lot of work into creating what has become one of the most popular summertime attractions in all of Niagara County and even Western New York. It’s too bad there are those who are incapable of respecting stated business hours or following the rules set by management. That’s a good way for a few unruly visitors to ruin the place for everyone.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.