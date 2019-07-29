CHEERS
• BIKERS AGAINST BULLIES: Keith Zittel, a 57-year-old disabled veteran finished up his NU liberal arts degree on Sunday with a project that involved him welcoming and escorting the national organization of Bikers Against Bullies into town as members took a break in Niagara Falls during a cross-country ride. The day was capped off with a fundraising dinner in their honor at the restaurant Chill 443. Zittel started the local chapter of the group five years ago and is also involved in the Patriot Guard, a group of local bikers who show up to honor veterans at funerals and other gatherings.
• LAKE LEVELS: First the bad news — Lake Ontario water levels have been dropping more slowly than previous forecasts suggested. They’re now at just over 248.5 feet, after ticking up about an inch between July 16 and 18. The good news? Regulators plan to continue outflows from Lake Ontario at 2.75 million gallons per second — an amount that is tied for the highest rate on record. As for forecasts, the International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board forecasts water levels will drop below 247.7 feet in very late August at the earliest and early October at the latest.
• RENOVATION FUNDS: In Lockport, renovations to the former Spalding Mill and the Historic Post Office will get a boost from the city’s $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant, as will projects to redevelop parts of Harrison Place and the F&M building. Tuscarora Club renovations and the Lock Tender Tribute monument also received portions of a one-time $600K state grant. “A sum of money that size can really change the trajectory of a community forever,” Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul said in announcing the funds on Friday.
JEERS
• SCHOOL SAFETY: It’s not a report you want to read in this day and age. An audit of safety planning at 19 schools from 2017 to 2018, and 2019 for one school district conducted by the New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli’s office found none of the schools met the minimum planning or training requirements of the State Education Department, which oversees safety planning for schools. Alarmingly, two schools did not have district-wide safety plans even though plans were mandated nearly 20 years ago. “Emergency planning must be a priority for all New York schools,” DiNapoli said in a release. We couldn’t agree more.
