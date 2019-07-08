CHEERS
• SNOW PARK: There’s never really been much to like about the former Niagara Falls Adventure Park downtown. It never seemed like a good idea and it never clicked with tourists. It wasn’t the sightliest piece of property either. These days — at least until its finally all torn down — it’s being put to good use. It was announced last week that the Niagara Falls Fire Department will use the site for training until its proper training facility is built. Firefighters will use the fabricated ski slope to practice rappelling and other maneuvers. USA Niagara had previously agreed to lease a portion of the South End property to the city to provide additional public parking during the tourist season. USA Niagara is retaining ownership of the land with an eye toward finding a developer for the site.
• PLAYING AROUND: If you haven’t seen it, the new Pine Grove Playground in Krull Park — featuring a pine tree theme — is another great outdoor play area in the county. The new playground, which replaced equipment installed in the ‘90s, recalls a time when the north end of Krull Park was called Pine Grove. The project is part of a countywide park improvement effort, funded through state grants, which also includes Oppenheim, Bond Lake, Royalton Ravine and West Canal parks. We’re sure the upgrades are appreciated by Newfane residents and all the other local residents that visit the park. We just hope the pirates know to behave on the new equipment when the Pirate Festival comes to Olcott this weekend.
• NATIONAL RECOGNITION: The Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center is the recipient of the American Association for State and Local History Award of Excellence for its “One More River to Cross,” permanent exhibition. According to the association, “Opened May 4, 2018, the goal of ‘One More River to Cross’ was to reintroduce the forgotten history of the Underground Railroad in Niagara Falls and share the unique and courageous stories of Underground Railroad freedom seekers and abolitionists in this city. The heritage center surpassed these goals by creating an experiential museum filled with stories grounded in academic scholarship and brought to life in an immersive experience that blends scenic buildouts, artifacts, original fine art, music, narration, and multimedia interactives.” It’s good to see the center get the recognition it deserves. Check it out at the Niagara Falls Amtrak station.
JEERS
• COUNTY FORGERY: A strange story came out of Niagara County Courts this past week when it was found that a Niagara County Department of Social Services worker had admitted to forging a bogus letter from Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul. Prosecutors say he created the fake letter Feb. 15, claiming the state would be forwarding checks to a DSS client, who worked in child support collections. The employee pleaded guilty to third-degree forgery, a misdemeanor, in Lockport City Court, rather than face a felony forgery charge and could face up to one year in jail when he is sentenced Sept. 18. County prosecutors don’t know why he wrote the forged letter.
