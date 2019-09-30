CHEERS
• ON THE PATH: Believe it or not, the stretch of Erie Canalway Trail from Pendleton to Buffalo is the most heavily used section of the pathway with an estimated 350,000 annual trips. We expect those numbers to tick up with the debut of the new trail section from Tonawanda Creek Road in Pendleton, just over the Amherst border, to Fisk-Feigle Road. It links up on the western end with a 5-mile section of the trail completed in 2017 between Fisk-Feigle Road and Stevens Street in Lockport. If you haven’t experienced, it’s a great place to take a walk or ride a bike along the Erie Canal. It’s great to see work continuing on this regional asset.
• RIDING IN STYLE: Maybe you spotted groups of motorcycle riders dressed to the nines making their way to the Falls on Sunday. It was all part of the annual Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride, an international event that features more than 125,000 classic and vintage-styled motorcyclists. The aim of the event is to raise $7 million for prostate cancer research and men’s mental health initiatives. Locally, the ride began at Starbucks at 300 Third St. in Niagara Falls and finished up at the Essex Pub in Buffalo. The official charity partner of the event is the Movember Foundation, the leading charity dedicated to helping men lead happier and healthier lives. Visit www.gentlemansride.com for more general information.
• VETERAN SALUTE: Kudos to Pete Ames, the Town of Niagara Historian, who became aware a decade ago that the American Legion had no list to guide them when they placed flags on veterans’ graves at Oakwood Cemetery and did something about it. Along with a prospective Eagle Scout named John Goodnick, Ames and other volunteers have worked hard to determine if a veteran buried in the cemetery has a properly marked grave. So far, 12 veterans have a stone marking their resting places for the first time. Ames said it’s just his way of honoring local veterans. It’s a very worthy endeavor.
JEERS
• JUST HANG UP: It’s pretty clear phone scammers are never going to give up as long as folks out there pick up the phone and engage them. The latest scam we’ve heard features a deadbeat convincing unsuspecting victims to send gift card numbers in order to address fake internet and cellular phone service problems. In a report filed with Falls police, a female resident living on Pershing Avenue said she received a phone call from a male who informed her that her internet and phone were "being hacked" and the only way to stop it was to pay him money. He wanted Best Buy gift card numbers in the amount of $500 each. The woman bought four and read the numbers to the suspect. We can’t stress this enough — never agree to give gift card numbers over the phone or send gift cards to someone that calls you about a service.
