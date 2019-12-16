GOING TO THE DOGS: An effort is underway to open up a facility to house many of the elderly dogs that end up in local shelters. Polla Milligan, who used to be a Niagara County SPCA employee, said during her time with the SPCA and running WNY Lost & Found Pets, is proposing to open up White Whiskers Senior Dog Sanctuary. She said there are several reasons older dogs end up without a home and there are many challenges to finding them new owners. She is hoping to raise enough money to purchase an old farmhouse in either northern Erie County or southern Erie County and retrofit it to accommodate senior dogs. Milligan held a public forum to discuss the project and fundraising efforts this past weekend in Lockport. It’s a great idea and definitely something worthy of the public’s support.
• WORTHY RECOGNITION: Village of Youngstown Board of Trustees last week took time to issue a series of proclamations for three individuals who were involved in the rescue of a man found drifting in the Niagara River after falling from a jet-ski. Niagara Jet Adventure Capt. Lloyd Schrack, crewmate Selina Iozzo and passenger Stephen D’Addario were all recognized. The trio pulled the man to safety on July 9 while taking part in a jet boat tour. Niagara River Jet Adventures owner and CEO Brian Price described them as "courageous" and said that it's a heroic act for someone to put their life on the line to save someone else's, especially when it's someone they don't know. "Not every person could do this job, they’re a different breed," Price said of his employees. "Not everyone would be willing to sacrifice themselves to save someone else."
• TAKE A SHOT: We hope most of you out there are heeding the warnings issued by health officials and state leaders in getting a flu shot. New numbers released Friday show a sharp increase in laboratory confirmed cases of influenza in New York. Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo also directed the Department of Health to work with state agencies and authorities on ways to encourage flu vaccinations among state workers and their families. The flu season usually begins in October and runs through May. The latest increase in flu cases comes after State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker last week declared influenza prevalent in New York state. The announcement put into effect a regulation requiring that health care workers who are not vaccinated against influenza wear surgical or procedure masks in areas where patients are typically present. The State Health Department recommends that everyone six months of age or older receive an influenza vaccination. The vaccine is especially important for people at high risk for complications from influenza, including children under age 2, pregnant women and adults over age 65. If you have reservations about getting a shot for health reasons, we understand. If you’re of the mind to get a flu shot but haven’t yet — what are you waiting for?
