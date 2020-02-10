CHEERS
GROWING NUMBERS: The region has received a bit of a financial boost — with Niagara County municipalities benefiting from a strong statewide surge in sales tax collections in the second half of 2019. Collections across the state totaled $18.3 billion for 2019. It's an increase of $815 million, or 4.7 percent, from 2018. It’s part of the second largest jump in collections in the past six years. State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, in an analysis of the collections, said a continuing positive economic climate across the state fueled the growth. In Niagara Falls, City Controller Daniel Morello said the city broke the $10 million mark in sales tax collections after budgeting revenues of $9.1 million.
NEEDED FUNDS: Good news for Niagara Hospice, the organization recently received a $30,000 grant from the Odd Fellow & Rebekah Benefit Fund to advance its dementia care expertise for patients, families and caregivers. Niagara Hospice officials say they’ve seen a significant increase in dementia-related diagnoses in the past two years, and nearly 30% of its patients have some form of dementia. The grant will enable staff to achieve dementia care practitioner certifications and pursue continuing educational opportunities to enhance their clinical knowledge of dementia care. Funding will also be allocated to develop a resource library for families and caregivers. The new funding, “accelerates our ability to provide more nurses, social workers and aides with the latest training in the most effective dementia caregiving methods,” said Danielle Burngasser, RN, BSN, vice president of hospice clinical operations. In Niagara County, it is estimated that 4,000 people have a dementia-related condition.
TOAST & JAM: Now in its 21st year, the "jazz-jammin', blues-rockin', poetry-reading" Toast & Jam series makes its return at 7 p.m. on Monday. Singer-songwriter, Dale Campbell hosts the six-week series of open mic entertainment which is open to all singers, musicians, poets, actors, dancers, comics and performance artists. Performers sign up as they arrive, and play on a first-come, first-served basis. It’s in a new location this year — Tin Pan Alley, 775 Cayuga St., Lewiston. "Most of the people who perform are not professionals. They do it for the love of it," says Campbell. "By the end of the night, it feels like a sing-along at a friend's house."
JEERS
RISING WATER: We’re barely into 2020 and the county's director of emergency services has already announced that current water levels on Lake Ontario are already higher than they were this time last year. Emergency Services Director Jonathan Schultz said Wednesday the current water level on Lake Ontario is 246.59 feet. He said that level is about 9 inches higher than the recorded level on the same date in 2019. A state of emergency was declared last year when the lake levels reached 248.8 feet, and Schultz said that's likely to occur again this year based on current conditions. He said he's expecting a peak level of 250 feet in 2020. "I hope I’m proven wrong," Schultz said. "But right now, the signs are pointing toward a very challenging year along the lakeshore."
