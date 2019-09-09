• BORDER STAFFING: Despite very heavy traffic both ways, a Labor Day weekend trip across the Rainbow Bridge was relatively painless — 35 minutes to get into Canada and about 20 minutes to get back into the U.S. There were plenty of open lanes on both sides of the border and things seemed to be working as they should. That’s why we were glad to hear that U.S. Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer and U.S. Representative Brian Higgins have launched a major push to get legislation in place setting a minimum staffing requirement for Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers stationed at northern border ports of entry. It comes in the wake of the administration and the Department of Homeland Security executing a plan to transfer as many as 300 CBP customs officers from the northern border to the southern border. Schumer and Higgins say preventing staffing shortages at the northern border in the future is absolutely critical for the economic well-being of the region. We couldn’t agree more.
• LAKE LEVELS: We long for the days when we’re not too interested in news from the International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board on Lake Ontario “outflows.” But it’s the world we live in and we can at least say the recent news has been good. To recap — outflows have been reduced from 2.67 million to 2.58 million gallons per second in recent days. That’s largely due to lake levels having fallen roughly a foot over the past month, hitting 247.21 feet Wednesday, according to the board. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers estimates the lake will be about 246.6 feet by Sept. 30. There’s another bit of good news for those critical of Plan 2014, the IJC has announced it is adding Greece Town Supervisor Bill Reilich — a frequent critics of the IJC and Plan 2014 — to the International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board. It should make for interesting meetings.
• NEW STATE PLATE: Taking the potential fees and the political back-and-forth out of the conversation, we have to say that we think New Yorkers who voted in the Department of Motor Vehicle’s poll for a new license plate got it right. Well, about the half the voters anyway. The new plate design features Niagara Falls, the Statue of Liberty and the New York City skyline. It was one of five options and it drew about half of the 325,000 votes cast. We think it was the right call.
• MILK MONEY: We never know what we’re going to come across when going over the police reports from the various agencies we cover. One of the strangest series of reports in recent memory featured a local guy stealing cash from milk vending machines on the grounds of the New York State Fair in Syracuse. Walter J. Bush, 58, of Tonawanda, was charged last week with fourth-degree grand larceny after he returned to the scene of the crimes and was spotted by a state trooper. Ahead of his arrest, state police had released images of the break-ins occurring. According to a report on Syracuse.com, Bush found a key in one of the vending machines, took it and eventually figured out how to use it, taking money from eight machines over the course of three days. “...this was extremely bad judgement,” the man, Walter J. Bush, wrote in his statement to police. The vending machines’ owner estimates more than $2,000 was taken.
