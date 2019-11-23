Before everyone retreats into their respective tribal camps on each side of the front lines of our new American cold civil war, let’s remember who we are. We are citizens of the United States of America, a democratic republic, which, using Lincoln’s phrase, is a "Government of the people, by the people, and for the people." Lincoln meant to convey by his phrase that the people have the right to control their government.
The early founders understood that our institutions, including the Presidency, although well designed, are not sufficient alone to ensure that we keep our republic. Their collective impulse was that a free society must rely on the knowledge, skills and virtue of its citizens and those they elect to public office. In a free society, a balance of power exists between ordinary citizens and those they elect.
So each of us as ordinary citizens must use our common sense, lifetime accumulated knowledge, developed skills, and virtues instilled in us by our parents, spiritual guides and natural law, and apply these assets to what is before us.
This should not be a Democratic or a Republican partisan endeavor and politicizing it should be vigorously rejected. Let’s look at the facts and the applicable rules of the road.
The facts appear to be the President of the United States communicated to the newly elected, neophyte President of Ukraine that he would give him a highly valued White House meeting and release military aid badly needed by Ukraine to fight its war with Russia — caused by Russians joining with separatists to seize Eastern Ukrainian territory, killing more than 13,000 Ukrainian people and displacing 1.5 million Ukrainian people in the process — provided the Ukrainian President initiated investigations of (1) a conspiracy theory that Ukraine, not Russia, was responsible for interference with the U.S. 2016 national election, despite U.S. intelligence and law enforcement’s strong consensus that Russia was responsible, and (2) Joe Biden and Hunter Biden being involved in corruption related to Hunter Biden joining the board of Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian gas company, with Joe Biden being at the time projected as a likely opponent for the U.S. President in the 2020 election.
The rules that appear to apply to the above facts are contained in the U.S. Constitution and the law related to bribery and extortion. Our Constitution is a form of higher law that establishes and limits government in order to protect individual rights and to promote the common good. In the U.S. Constitution, Article II. The Executive Branch, Section 4, states, “The President, Vice President and all civil Officers of the United States, shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and Conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.”
When this U.S. President took office, he was required to take the following oath: “I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”
The Black’s Law Dictionary definition of bribery is “The receiving or offering any undue reward by or to any person whomsoever, whose ordinary profession or business relates to the administration of public justice, in order to influence his behavior, and to incline him to act contrary to his duty and the known rules of honesty and integrity.”
Extortion is where a public official is seeking a corrupt benefit from another party given under an implicit or explicit threat to give the other party worse than fair treatment or to make the other party worse off than the party was prior to the public official’s action and threat, or worse than the party expects to be but for the public official’s action and threat.
Corruption under law is “the abuse of entrusted power for private gain.” Grand corruption consists of acts committed at a high level of government that distort policies or the central functioning of the state, enabling leaders to benefit at the expense of the public good.
The crux of applying the rules of the road to the facts is whether what the U.S. President did constitutes corruption by bribery and extortion and a violation of his oath of office. If it does, the U.S. President must be impeached to be tried in the U.S. Senate for consideration of convicting him of bribery, the high crime and misdemeanor of corrupt extortion, and violating his oath of office.
Each of us as ordinary citizens using our common sense, lifetime accumulated knowledge, developed skills and the virtues instilled in us must determine and voice to our Congressional representatives whether the U.S. President should be impeached so the U.S. Senate can perform its constitutional responsibility. We owe nothing less than to seriously undertake this effort without partisanship, animus or rancor.
Gregory Lewis of Lockport is a retired municipal administrator and attorney.
