EDITOR'S NOTE: This is the text of a Nov. 12 letter sent to the members of the Lockport Board of Education by the co-founders of Citizens for Change-Lockport.
Dear Lockport School Board Members:
We would like to take the opportunity to introduce the Lockport-based activist group called Citizens for Change-Lockport.
This letter concerns the creation of a task force mentioned at a meeting on September 2, 2020, when the board voted to hire five unarmed security monitors for our schools. Before the vote, President Karen Young announced that a task force would be created to gain public input about these positions and other security issues.
We thank members of the board for understanding the importance of gathering ideas from the community as they forge policies to protect the physical and emotional safety of our students. We are confident in the board's ability to address community concerns, and we send this letter in a spirit of mutual trust and respect.
Ideally, the new task force can serve as an open forum for addressing safety in our schools. It has come to our attention that the task force may have started to operate already, yet we have not heard about any efforts to recruit members from the community. This is startling, especially in light of the current climate of social injustice in Lockport.
We have several recommendations about who should serve on an unbiased task force: They should include parents, teachers, and community members who live in Lockport. Members must be diverse in gender and ethnicity. They should be sensitive to the development and needs of students from across a wide range of backgrounds. Student representatives also should serve. And, in our opinion, no member should be a current or former law enforcement officer.
As stated by board members, the main goal of the task force should be the physical and emotional security of students. To that end, we are concerned that the presence of even unarmed law enforcement officers (or former officers) may intimidate or appear to pose a threat to students, especially those of color.
Unfortunately, studies have shown there is a disproportionate tendency of minors from disadvantaged backgrounds to fall into the school-to-prison pipeline. This stems from increasingly harsh school and municipal policies. We are concerned that Lockport seems to be following the trend of employing "resource officers" to patrol school hallways, often with little or no training in working with young people.
Given the rise of social injustice across the nation, including police brutality and unfair treatment of people of color, we hope the task force will do everything in its power to stop systems of oppression in our own community.
We are hopeful that the board of education will actively listen to our concerns and create an unbiased task force with open public input — or risk the loss of fundamental community rights.
We cannot allow fear to be the driving factor behind our choices. When we look at the remarkable lack of diversity among the teaching staff, we can infer that unconscious bias — referred to as confirmation bias — may have blinded board members to the creation of a more inclusive faculty.
We understand that the conversation surrounding race and injustice within the Lockport City School District may be uncomfortable, but we can no longer stay silent. We take inspiration from the wise words of Governor Andrew Cuomo in his 2020 State of the State address:
“Progressive government sees the problems facing society and causing anxiety, and rather than blaming and scapegoating, it confronts the problems honestly and accomplishes tangible progress. And in making progress, it builds hope and it builds public confidence, thus demonstrating the positive path forward.
"Progressive government creates an uplifting social spiral. Positive energy begets positive energy. Just as the current negative energy begets more negative energy."
Members of Citizens for Change-Lockport know that reform and change are essential for Lockport's schools. We wish to open a constructive dialogue between ourselves and the board of education.
Please let us know about the progress in creating the task force and your plan to open the group to diverse members of the community.
We appreciate the time and effort the school board invests in protecting the safety of our children. We look forward to hearing from you.
Bethany Patterson and Sharon Voelker are the co-founders of Citizens for Change-Lockport. Contact them at CitizensforChangelkpt@gmail.com .
