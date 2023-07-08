The Legislature in Albany has passed another new “criminal justice reform” bill. They call this one Clean Slate. Once signed by Governor Hochul, this bill will seal almost all criminal convictions from public view after a minimal period of time if the person is not re-arrested: three years for misdemeanors and eight years for felonies. Sex offenses and murders will not be sealed, but most other violent crimes, including burglary, robbery, assault, and manslaughter will.
The stated reason for this bill is to lessen the burden of a criminal conviction on those convicted. The idea is that because a criminal record can make it harder to get a job, the fact of the criminal conviction should be sealed from the public eye.
Police agencies working within their scope of duties are still supposed to have access to these sealed records, and so are courts, as well as certain types of employers who are required by law to do criminal background checks, like schools or police departments. So then, from who are the criminal convictions sealed?
The answer is ordinary business owners. While a school will be able to obtain a complete criminal history for a potential employee, an ordinary small business will not.
Would you want to know if someone has been previously convicted of burglary, robbery, assault with a weapon, or even manslaughter before you welcome him or her into your family business?
What about hiring someone to be the bookkeeper at your business? In my experience, embezzlement is a crime with a very high likelihood of recidivism. I have seen it time and again, the same person steals from one employer, is convicted, then gets a new job with a different employer and steals again, often over and over again. Do you think you should be able to find out if the person you are considering hiring to keep your books stole tens or even hundreds of thousands of dollars from a previous employer?
New York already has a law that allows people with one or two older non-violent convictions to seek to have those convictions sealed. It is a simple process. The individual has to fill out a simple application created by the court system for the purpose and obtain a copy of the certificates of conviction from the court. They then file the application with the court and serve my office with a copy. The court decides whether or not to seal the record, and in a vast majority of cases the record is sealed.
The irony is that this new law was passed in part because in the eyes of some, too few people have applied to have their records sealed. Too few people with criminal convictions are concerned enough about this issue to make a simple application. Nevertheless, downstate legislators have stepped in and decided to seal not only those older non-violent records, but many, many more criminal records, even violent felony convictions, and even for criminals with many, even dozens of convictions.
Many businesses don’t currently obtain criminal histories before hiring someone. They are not particularly concerned about prior convictions. Many other businesses believe in offering second chances and are more than willing to hire someone with a criminal record.
But it seems to me that whether or not to do so, and for what positions, should be a decision a business owner gets to make. This new law takes that decision out of the hands of business owners.
