Recently, the New York eHealth Collaborative (NYeC) announced that the Statewide Health Information Network for New York, which is comprised of health information exchanges across the state, if fully leveraged, would reduce unnecessary spending on health care by $1 billion annually.
HEALTHeLINK, the health information exchange for Western New York, has one of the highest utilization rates among providers in this network and is significantly contributing to these cost savings, which is something we are extremely proud of.
In fact, our founding organizations — the local hospital systems and health plans — hired IBM in 2005 to conduct a feasibility study to determine to what extent a health information exchange could lead to better care and cost savings to our health system. This study revealed that deployment of a communitywide health information exchange here would yield potential realizable benefits of approximately $100 million annually.
The results of that study were the impetus to these organizations providing the seed funding to start HEALTHeLINK. This investment continues today.
The methodology used to determine the cost savings in the NYeC analysis was in three categories: duplicate testing, avoidable hospitalizations and readmissions and avoidable emergency room visits.
Through the years, HEALTHeLINK has conducted its own studies in these focus areas, providing evidence that there are significant benefits from utilization of our services.
For instance, over an 18-month period in 2011/2012, HEALTHeLINK conducted a study on unnecessary CT scans, which determined that the lost opportunity to utilize HEALTHeLINK before ordering a CT scan could have resulted in savings to the health system. This is not only a cost saving issue, but also a patient safety issue as CT scans involve high levels of radiation exposure.
In 2015, HEALTHeLINK shadowed physicians within three hospital emergency departments for several weeks in which 1,450 patients were seen. According to study results, querying HEALTHeLINK in the ED setting resulted in up to a 52% reduction in ordering of laboratory tests and 47% reduction in radiology exams. There are obviously significant savings in reducing these types of tests.
Finally, the Brookings Institution recently published its analysis of a 2018 study we conducted in three physician practices to examine the impact of HEALTHeLINK utilization. When fully utilizing our services, the study concluded the rate of unplanned hospital readmissions were reduced 10.2% and the rate of emergency department visits was reduced 13.3%.
Our studies demonstrate that when HEALTHeLINK is fully utilized by providers it results in greater efficiency in the health care setting and better care for patients.
We are confident that the cost savings from the proven results documented in our studies is lowering health care costs in Western New York by tens of millions of dollars annually and growing. These results along with the IBM and NYeC studies further validates that HEALTHeLINK is working.
Daniel E. Porreca is HEALTHeLINK’s executive director.
