An opportunity arose recently to add a fresh face to the board of trustees at Niagara County Community College.
If, as a resident or taxpayer of Niagara County, you ever thought about submitting your resume in hopes of being able to contribute your background or voice to guiding the college’s future, you missed your chance.
What’s worse is you likely had no idea there was even a chance offered to begin with.
Unfortunately, members of the Republican-led majority in the legislature followed the traditional way of filling vacancies they hold sway over by simply gifting to one of their own without even offering community members the chance to apply.
Former county lawmaker Vince Sandonato, a Republican, submitted his resignation from the NCCC board to the legislature on July 26. Less than two weeks later, during a meeting on Aug. 6, members of the legislature’s majority caucus voted to appoint his replacement, North Tonawanda City Court Judge Katherine Alexander, another Republican who formerly served as the appointed city attorney in the Lumber City where Republicans also hold a majority.
Minority Leader Dennis Virtuoso, D-Niagara Falls, protested the decision, arguing that before prior appointments when seats were open on the NCCC board, the county canvased the community in an effort to field resumes from interested residents and open up the process to a wider audience.
Virtuoso noted that, somehow, Alexander submitted her resume for the NCCC post to legislature Chairman Keith McNall, R-Lockport, on June 3 — nearly two months before the date of Sandonato’s resignation.
Virtuoso referred to the process that resulted in the appointment of Alexander as a “sham,” suggesting the county should have at least advertised the availability of a trustee position before making a decision on any appointment.
“They never went out to get resumes from anybody,” Virtuoso said.
While Alexander comes to the position with a legal background, it’s hard to say whether she is the best person for the post, considering that it appears no one else was considered.
At NCCC, an institution of higher learning supported with local tax dollars, access to the board that ultimately makes decisions about how college money is spent and how the college operates generally should not be denied to regular people who are not necessarily affiliated with either major political party or the power brokers in Niagara County.
NCCC is still attempting to find a suitable replacement for the last full-time college president who departed amid a federal probe into the handling of contracts tied to the construction of Niagara Falls Culinary Institute. That process involved months of interviews and whittling down of qualified candidates who submitted resumes from across the country.
Imagine if the board of trustees had decided instead to simply accept the first person put up for the job, instead of casting a wider net in hopes of finding the best and the brightest person possible to lead the college. NCCC, its students and the county taxpayers who underwrite its operation would not be best served by such a process.
In a similar vein, they all were wrongfully denied the ability to apply for an opening on the college’s board of trustees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.