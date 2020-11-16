Comparison of Trump and Kristallnacht is ignorant

EDITOR'S NOTE: This is an open letter to CNN international anchor Christiane Amanpour.
Dear Ms. Amanpour,
I have been an admirer of your work for many years but am shocked, dismayed and angered by your most recent comments.
My father was arrested in Vienna early in the morning of the day that became known as Kristallnacht. He, along with tens of thousands of other Jews, was taken to Dachau where he withstood several months of starvation and abuse until my mother, a newly minted lawyer at the time, successfully petitioned the Gestapo in Vienna and presented documentation showing that she and my father, then married for only a few months, had received visas to emigrate to the United States. My mother was 22 years old, my dad 25.
My father was released. He said, just before his death in 1991, he was released because he had no visible injuries from the beatings and other hardships he endured at Dachau. He said that anyone with any marks on their bodies was not allowed to get out where they could show the world.
How you, a respected journalist, finds anything the Trump administration has done even close to Nazi terror is baffling. Perhaps you have done no studying whatsoever. Even the most rudimentary examination would show that the Nazis’ disenfranchising and dehumanizing of Jews was a strategy from the beginning.
If you have any specifics, I would like to hear, but while President Trump has been controversial, certainly, and some of his immigration policies have been questioned and attacked by the press, and yes, he has tried to strengthen border control, let’s not forget that Jews were citizens in Germany and Austria. The Trump policies have never targeted U.S. citizens or any immigrants in the United States legally. Never.
So, if you have evidence, bring it forth. If not, I expect an apology from you for dishonoring the millions of Jews whose lives were taken by the Nazis, millions more whose lives were upended and whose livelihoods were stolen, and I want your apology for dishonoring my family.
My father and mother did emigrate to the United States where they enjoyed a free and full life in a small town in upstate New York. Their families didn’t fare as well.
Only two years ago I was able to discover a wooden box which had in the early 1940s held my grandfather’s remains after he was killed by the Nazis in their Theresienstadt concentration camp.
I have attached a picture. This is one of two such boxes which were uncovered in an excavation. Tens of thousands of others rotted, were burned or otherwise destroyed.
I hope you find this sobering and I hope you are more careful in the future with your wildly inaccurate and insensitive comments.
Ron Altbach resides in Olcott.
