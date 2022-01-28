Compost, Styrofoam and water bottles

January 1st brought the implementation of a ban on polystyrene takeout containers in New York state. Styrofoam is the brand name.
Over the weekend, my wife and I ordered from Golden Pho on Pine Avenue in Niagara Falls. Our dinner came in foam containers.
It's odd how much of our household waste is plastic, either from packaging from the grocery store or takeout containers, well more than half.
I stopped by Molinaro’s in Lockport on Tuesday hoping to speak to Mike who unfortunately was not available. The woman working the counter, however, said the Italian restaurant switched away from foam long ago.
I also stopped by the Como on Pine Avenue in the Falls for gnocchi and a meatball, not the healthiest lunch but delicious. It came in a compostable clamshell, albeit with plastic silverware.
In a diner near the Buffalo airport a few weeks ago our server assured us the owner stockpiled the now-outlawed containers knowing such establishments would be able to use supplies on hand.
At Donatello’s on Third Street in Niagara Falls, owner Steve Fournier laments the price increase associated with the change. He was paying about $15 for what now costs $89 and is contemplating his options.
“I’m going to have to charge a surcharge to make up for it,” he said. “It would have been better if they came up with something to replace it. It’s like telling a kid they can’t have a lollipop and giving then nothing to replace it.”
Meanwhile, the next scourge of the green movement rests in the cooler adjacent to Fournier’s register. The humble single-use water bottle.
Walk anywhere and they are everywhere, discarded along the canal, on Lake Ontario beaches and along the Niagara River.
Could a ban on plastic bottles be next?
“I don’t see that happening,” Fournier said. “They make too much on the nickel.”
The whole discussion brings me back to small green habits from which we can all benefit. For example, choose a refillable water bottle.
Here’s another one: Compost at home. I formerly had a big compost bin made of metal fence posts and chicken wire.
I have tried a garbage can composting system in the home we have enjoyed for the past eight months but it remains a work in progress.
It also troubles me that Niagara Falls has no brush pickup beside fall leaves and no compost available for gardeners in the springtime. Many surrounding municipalities share such compost including Amherst and North Tonawanda.
Lockport offers biosolids to the public, as well as wood chips. “Biosolids” is a fancy term for treated sewage sludge that meets EPA standards for application to land but not food production. As green as I strive to be I don’t think I could get behind that.
Lockport also offers wood chips free if self-loaded.
As for brush, Lockport picks up yard waste during the third full week of the month, from April to September. For bigger branches, residents stack those at the curb for the chipper.
Niagara Falls has no such eco-friendly program.
The city that brought the world Love Canal throws its brush in the landfill even after 12 years of left-leaning Democratic mayor, Paul Dyster, who was replaced by another Democrat in Mayor Bob Restaino. He did tell me late last year the Department of Public Works was considering composting leaves for distribution to the public. The city administrator earlier this week said it was premature to talk further about that.
