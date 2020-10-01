What a year 2020 has been for teachers all across our region, in fact, all across the country and the world! How do they transform from in-person learning to remote? As teachers, we look into the eyes of our students, there hoping to see the recognition of understanding. Can you do that remotely? Teachers adapt, learn to use the technology, ask questions, prepare lessons, and all in a completely foreign setting.
There is no touch to soothe the fears of little ones who are missing Mommy and Daddy. There is no eye contact with the teens that struggle with their identity and may need a reassuring word. There is no after-class explanation of a difficult concept for the high schooler who hopes to ace the exam. They are all remote in the truest sense of the word — distant, isolated, inaccessible, excluded. But teachers rally. They talk to each other and learn the best ways to engage in this new format. They adapt the lessons and adjust the material to fit this challenging time.
The weather was very hot one day last week, so the Physical Therapist working remotely with a special education student asked grandma if the child could do her therapies in the pool, knowing that an adult was there to supervise. Of course this was an unusual circumstance, but the adaptation was a welcome engagement that the child could not have enjoyed on the floor of the family room. Teachers do that: they adapt, they challenge, they engage, they excite, they care!
On social media, in the past six months, parents realized how difficult teaching could be, especially since it was no longer in person. Cute posters and messages appeared, applauding teachers and what they do every day in the classrooms. In recognizing the many ways teachers care for their students every day, now is the time to show kindness, patience and gratitude.
As difficult as it may be for you to navigate the technology, it is equally, or perhaps more difficult for your child’s teacher to do that as well, and now without the in-person feedback that is so essential in education. Make no mistake, computers will never replace a master teacher. Just ask the millions of Moms and Dads, Grandmas and Grandpas, Aunties and Uncles doing their best to fill in during this stressful time in our world.
As retired teachers, we applaud all of you!
Vincenetta O’Donnell is a member of the Retired Educators of New York, Western Zone.
World Teachers'Day is celebratedon October 5th
