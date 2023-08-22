When the Lockport Housing Authority (LHA) board of commissioners held their July meeting, as scheduled, there was no agenda posted on its website beforehand, and no way for housing authority residents, or the general public, to know what was likely to be discussed and deliberated during that public meeting. This was in keeping with the LHA executive director’s statement to a television reporter, in 2018, that posting meeting agendas and minutes was a matter of “small potatoes.”
For residents of LHA, a casual attitude toward public information and participation is very much in step with the authority’s relaxed approach to other matters, matters of particular concern to the authority’s residents. Among the concerns which appear to be subjects of selective attention, or inattention, are some regulations of the U.S. Dept. of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), as well as LHA’s own policies and lease stipulations.
A prime example of that apparent selectivity concerns HUD regulations pertaining to unauthorized occupancy of public housing apartments. For over a decade, residents of the LHA’s Willow Gardens (WG) apartments have witnessed, up close and personal, the continual unauthorized occupancy of a WG apartment, by an adult relative of a fellow resident — in fact, a resident elected to represent all LHA residents on the housing authority’s governing board. This ongoing disregard for HUD regulations, and the authority’s own stated policy, by one of the board’s own members, is a constant insult to the rights and dignity of legitimate, lawful residents.
Furthermore, unauthorized occupants pose a potential risk to vulnerable residents — notably, as in this case, when they have a documented history of criminal acts committed on the very same premises. The LHA management itself has repeatedly warned residents of this risk, and of possible penalties for residents who are complicit in such violations, in its own resident newsletter.
Yet, in the case of the WG resident representative, multiple complaints, including eyewitness reports and supporting photographs, meet with no visible response from management or the board. Such inconsistency in response to residents’ justified concerns inevitably leads to questions of preferential, privileged treatment. How to account for such apparent inaction? Another case of “small potatoes”? Regarding HUD regulations and unauthorized occupants, LHA residents find it necessary — not for the first time — to petition the board for fair and equal treatment for all residents, without favor or arbitrary exemptions.
Sadly, the situation which prompts that unusual recourse is not the only longstanding source of frustration and anxiety for WG residents.
For years, WG residents have endured perpetual encroachment upon their security and privacy by trespassers who, all too easily, climb over what is, in theory if in nothing else, a “security” fence. Elderly, disabled, and otherwise vulnerable residents are routinely confronted by intruders — often in groups of two, three, or four, and often involving grown men — sometimes on their own doorsteps. Requests for some practical measures to reduce, if not entirely eliminate, such episodes have also met with no active response from LHA management.
Each year, for 22 years, the LHA has devoted nearly all of its annual Tenant Participation Fund (TPF) to Lockport Police Department for a summer youth program which includes, among other activities, time spent at a paint-ball gun range. A comparatively modest, one time sum devoted to improving an otherwise ineffectual security fence could enhance safety and privacy for older residents, who make up the majority of the TPF’s intended “participants.”
The right of public housing residents to know how their concerns are addressed, or not, during board deliberations; the right to fair and equal treatment; to representation without petty corruption; to be secure in their home environment. These may be matters easily ignored or dismissed by those appointed or elected to a housing authority board, or those employed by that board. To public housing residents, without whom those official positions and that employment would not exist, they are matters of real, and in no way small, importance.
Richard Bertrand resides at Willow Gardens. Contact him at rbertrand1947@gmail.com.
