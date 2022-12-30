Historic storms require historic responses.
Niagara County provided just that.
It’s almost surreal that between the winds and heavy snows Niagara County was under the gun of apocalyptic winter weather from mid-day Friday to Sunday morning and yet, by Monday morning, businesses were open and people could move about throughout the county.
It took a team effort, and a focused one, to be prepared for, respond to, and recover from the blizzard. All involved in Niagara County were incredibly collaborative and effective … even though truly severe winter weather isn’t a normal thing around here. Sure, we get snow and wind, but nothing like the lake snows that points south face on a routine basis. So, at any scale, this was kind of new to our county, but everyone knew what they were doing.
There are so many people to thank for that: County, city, town, village, and state governments; volunteer and paid fire and EMS; police; environmental conservation officers; public plow drivers; private plow drivers; tow truck operators; line crews; hospital staffs; warming center operators; business owners; the Guard; and average Joes and Janes. There are a lot of heroes in Niagara County who absolutely shined in the blizzard.
And, they did all that while many of us were snug in our homes evading inclement weather and celebrating Christmas (a little differently this year, mind you). Most of us wouldn’t venture out the front door, let alone go out on the roads. Yet, fire and EMS manned their halls and answered calls, and police patrolled the roads searching for stranded motorists and downed trees and power lines in some serious white knuckle driving. They gave up their Christmas Eve and morning for us. That’s pretty special. That’s the true spirit of Christmas, lived.
Being a manufacturer, I am often asked why we don’t move out of state, as people know the cost, regulatory, and political issues that come from Albany and plague businesses large and small.
Christmas weekend showed why: It’s a blessing to live and work in Niagara County.
In other states, when adverse natural disasters occur, you have to worry about how soon that business can go back into operation, let alone survive, amid hurricanes, tornadoes, wildfires, earthquakes, floods, or deep freezes not normal to a region. But, as mentioned, the county was impacted for just two days by a blizzard – a generational blizzard! — then it was business as usual. Roads were open and everyone had power, water, gas, and internet.
Businesses, like residents, need that sort of certainty. You can’t put a price tag on that.
Related to this, the blizzard will no doubt serve as an excellent selling point, a story to tell, for the good people at the Niagara County Center for Economic Development. Entrepreneurs who would like to start-up or move here will value how well government, enterprises, and volunteers handled the storm.
In today’s world of economic development, you’re battling other countries, states, and even counties for jobs. Niagara County’s blizzard response could be the difference between a corporation choosing Niagara Falls over Buffalo (where the blizzard prep, response, and recovery were not befitting of a city known globally for its snow).
Niagara County lost an incredible public servant on Dec. 22 when longtime Newfane town supervisor Tim Horanburg passed away. But he left a great legacy that will always be with us and showed its importance during the blizzard. Lake Ontario was pummeled by waves in excess of 20 feet but Olcott fared well because of Tim’s life work, his dream, of bringing a breakwall and safe harbor to Olcott, which came to fruition last year. Without his tireless effort to make that happen, the blizzard’s waves and flooding could have done some serious damage.
If you follow me on Twitter (@bobconfer) you know that I often tweet about fire and EMS. My family and friends in that calling are stressed – there are too few volunteers and the workload upon them is incredible. The volunteer shortage is a matter of life or death, a crisis. You can hear that if you listen to the police scanner…many fire/EMS calls are toned out multiple times and/or they need support from neighboring districts.
I tell people all the time, if you can’t become a first responder — because of time with family, work, and other volunteer obligations – at least become a first responder for your family. Make it a goal in 2023 to get certified in first aid and CPR and trained in Narcan and Stop the Bleed. You will be able to immediately address needs in the face of those longer response times and take a lot of stress off fire companies and ambulance services.
The blizzard showed why that’s so important: At one point, Erie County officials told their residents that there were no emergency services available. None. Imagine if a heart attack, deep cut, fall, or overdose happened in a home under those circumstances. People suffer or die unless you are ready to administer first aid.
(It should be noted that Niagara County never got to that point of no services. Deputies, fire trucks, and ambulances went out into the very worst of circumstances to save people. It took quite some time, and it probably excited the blood pressure and ulcers of first responders, but they did it … for all of us).
