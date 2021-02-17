County legislature chair: The state of Niagara is 'strong'

Rebecca Wydysh, chair of the Niagara County Legislature, gave the annual State of the County address on Tuesday night, reflecting on developments in the year that COVID-19 landed in Niagara.
During her 40-minute assessment, Wydysh touched on many topics, after first noting how “strong” Niagara County has been since the pandemic arrived here in March 2020.
“Collectively, we are going to need to continue to be (strong) because the COVID-19 pandemic and its aftermath are going to continue to dominate our attention for the foreseeable future,” she said.
Wydysh called for a moment of silence to honor the 272 county residents who have died from virus-related conditions since, and offered her thanks to front line workers as well as the public.
“Thank you to everyone who did the right thing, by wearing a mask, avoiding social gatherings and simply trying your best to get through this,” she said.
Wydysh complimented County Manager Richard Updegrove and Budget Director Dan Huntington for their "prudent fiscal leadership" over the past year, as well as cooperative county labor unions. She also cited the ability of Mike Casale, economic development commissioner, and Sue Langdon, director of the county Industrial Development Agency, to lead Niagara to economic recovery.
“The fact is, Niagara County was hitting it out of the park prior to the pandemic. We were leading all Western New York counties in GDP and sales tax revenue was at record levels," Wydysh said. "We need to regain that momentum.”
Wydysh, the past chair of the county's Opioid Task Force, also took time to highlight drug abuse and and increased overdose rates during the pandemic. Among 525 overdoses reported by local public safety agencies, 59 of them were fatal, she said.
“This pandemic has been a very isolating event for many of us. I think we have all battled the frustration of feeling removed from loved ones, of feeling stuck at home at times and generally just down. For someone battling addiction, those feelings can be a recipe for trouble, especially when the face to face support groups were not meeting,” Wydysh said.
The chairman's look back on 2020 also noted the Niagara County Sheriff's Office's review of its policies and procedures, in response to a state mandate, and touched on the loss of "home rule" when it comes to siting of green energy facilities.
While most people agree green energy is the future, Wydysh said, “One size does not have to fit all across New York. We respect that communities have different needs and priorities; different histories and goals, and within that framework, we allow ample room for local decision-making.”
