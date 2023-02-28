Niagara County Social Services, Child Protective Services, and the county’s Family Court have struck a nerve with me in terms of staff accountability, accuracy in reporting, and availability of public data analytics.
Who is worse here, the parents? The court? Another?
I wonder, based on my year-long investigation and from a few parents I’ve interviewed on the record.
Admittedly, I’ve been in Family Court myself — which inspired this investigation and this commentary — and my early conclusion is that some things just don’t add up.
Things I've learned include how far some CPS investigators go during investigations of anonymous claims of abuse or neglect of children by some parents. The burden of proof is sometimes flimsy, based on calls to CPS (that I’ve read transcripts of) from folks who decline to identify themselves.
Allegations against some parents are sometimes based on testimonies gleaned from them during stressful interrogations by CPS. These parents were placed under duress by the same CPS workers during the questioning “as a set up,” I’ve been told.
Is this a bending of ethical standards by CPS workers, acting as if they are part of street-level law enforcement?
I’ve found that state prisoners are informed prior to possible probation release that certain inmates are questioned intensely to give rise to emotion and/or anger, so Release Committee people may see if, once freed, these former prisoners will “break” under pressure.
In the case of Niagara CPS, some counselors apparently employ similar interrogation tactics without notifying the parents that they are being tested. I’ve seen it happen. A few parents involved in Family Court said they have experienced similar treatment.
CPS maintains that its overall mission is to keep parents and their children together as a family unit.
However, once CPS takes a child or children from a claimed “abusive” or “neglectful” home or residence (placing the vulnerable children in foster care), the Family Court hears cases that go on for so long — years, in some instances — increasing the numbers of kids who will never wind up back home.
I have verified these facts, through my interviews with a few parents who have decided to come forward to notify New York state and the county Legislature (both of which have authority over the county’s Department of Social Services). Similar allegations, outside of the interrogation claims, are also regularly published in parental advocacy journals and on social media.
Regarding credibility, The New York Times reported in 2019 that, “…the state ordered investigations into 166,000 complaints of child abuse or neglect and ended up including 47,541 cases in the database,” which “does not distinguish minor cases from the most egregious ones. A parent who fails to put a coat on a child in winter is treated the same as a person who … abuses or continually beats a child.”
The issue of anonymity in reporting is a flashpoint that has been argued in the court for a number of years. Words given by a secret person taken as fact, causing some parents to be prosecuted with no physical or legally credible evidence: Is that fair?
A CPS staff member came to my home one day, stating that if I did not surrender my child or agree to a caseworker plan, the staff member would return to my home with the police or a sheriff and arrest me. It felt like I was being interrogated or coerced by the worker. Criminal charges were never brought or mentioned after my initial scare by CPS.
In addition to these stated issues, Family Court had no electronic filing in place, making it very difficult to verify facts about a case at any given time, such as when one parent might allege that visitation rights had been compromised.
Families do not run on the same timetable as government offices, making needed information doubly difficult to obtain by a family member or guardian at any time.
No electronic filing system in place equals chaos (though in Niagara, it’s online now), with clogged (post-Covid) courts, delays, court and care fees, and entire families left in limbo.
Take this personally, Niagara. What if an anonymous person made such a call about you? And suddenly, you and your child were subject to the opinions, treatment, questioning, judgment, and even strip searches by a bunch of strangers?
It might strike a nerve with you, too, especially after looking into things yourself and finding so many holes in a supposedly “helpful” government service agency.
