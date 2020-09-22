COVID-19 began to show a spike in positive test results in Western New York during the end of August and into September. This is especially true in our low-income and most ethnically diverse communities. This increase was such an issue that the governor of our Empire State decided to mobilize COVID-19 SWAT teams in two cities, Buffalo and Niagara Falls, as a preventative measure, calling these cities “hotspots.”
These Western New York spikes are happening just as schools and universities are beginning to reopen, churches are having “in-person” services, many companies are bringing workers back into the workplace, courts are starting to process evictions and homeless communities are growing; and we are beginning to prepare for the autumn and winter to pull us all back indoors, where the spread of COVID-19 is much more likely. And, to add to all of that, the first case of reinfection in the United States has been documented. This means people who have had COVID 19 can get the infection again and can spread it to others.
Why, then, at this time when we as a community are becoming more vulnerable to infection, are insurance companies announcing that they are no longer accountable for covering the costs of COVID-19 testing when conducted to allow students and staff to return to school, or employees to return to work? How is it that they view themselves exempt from their role in preventing their members from contributing to community spread?
The Centers for Disease Control made a change in its “considerations for COVID-19 Diagnostic testing” on August 24th. But, in New York state we know that when we test and find people who didn’t know they had COVID-19, we can trace more effectively and quarantine to prevent the infection from spreading.
However, our own Western New York insurance companies, which provide coverage to many of us, have decided to test only people who are showing signs. Didn’t we learn back in the spring, when tests were scarce and the spread of the virus was rampant, that limiting testing caused the virus to spread?
During the summer when testing was plentiful, and the Community Health Center and Niagara Falls Memorial Hospital began community testing sites, our rate of infection in Niagara County went down. But, when tests became scarce again in late July, we started to see the spike that we are experiencing now.
Testing is key and must be available to everyone, at no cost, without barriers. Especially for those who are already paying for health insurance. Demanding those in need of testing to prevent community spread seek out less accessible testing sites available through New York State or the county health department is unacceptable. This is what health insurance is for! This is what we’ve paid into for years. It’s time for health insurance companies to step up to the plate.
We are going into the most dangerous time since the closing of New York in March, and as we reopen testing needs to be more plentiful and simple and free to everyone. Testing must increase, our insurance companies should cover the costs and everyone, regardless of race, ethnicity, housing status, or income should have the ability to receive testing for COVID-19 so that we can spot where the disease is starting to take hold and prevent the spread. This is a social justice issue.
Laura Pennington-Gawel, president-CEO of Pinnacle Community Services, is a member of the Health Equity Consortium of Niagara County.
