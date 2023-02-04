Much has changed in the landscape of criminal justice over the last three to four years. The change has been coined as “criminal justice reform”. I will be the first to admit that minor reforms and changes can be a good thing. As law enforcement has evolved over many years, we need to keep our criminal justice process updated with the times. Many of the reforms are based around the need for fairness and equity within the criminal justice system.
While I am agreeable with reform, I am not agreeable to the extremes with which these changes were made. When we favor the rights of criminals over the rights of victims that is completely unacceptable. There has to be a balance when considering changes. We are now, and have been, reaping what we sowed, as they say.
I will start with bail reform and the issues that has presented. Cash bail was eliminated in an attempt to take away a perceived financial advantage that would allow someone to be released from jail. The list of crimes that are now bail eligible is relatively short and the crimes must be serious in nature. The list of non-bail eligible crimes is expansive and allows defendants almost guaranteed release. Only a few specific items, like existing warrants, will keep you temporarily in custody. Even with warrants for failure to appear, the defendant will most likely be released.
For many offenses, this has now caused a revolving door in our criminal justice system. In recognizing this, the state Legislature has made minor changes to bail reform over the last couple of years. The changes have not gone far enough to correct what has been done.
Judges need to be given back discretion on bail and this needs to include the ability to consider public safety when making their determination. We have to allow our judges to have the tools to keep a dangerous individual off our streets. Right now, our judges’ hands are tied and they must also follow the “least restrictive means” guidance. In other words, criminals should be released under the current law.
This law has had many negative impacts on our community and law enforcement’s ability to do its job. It is certainly the perception that our criminal element is emboldened by the current bail reform. Most would agree that reasonable changes need to be made to bail reform to serve the best interests of all. My priorities will always be the safety of our residents and justice for our victims.
Raise the Age has also been implemented in New York state. Raise the Age took criminal responsibility away from 16- and 17-year-olds. Essentially, we cannot charge a 16- or 17-year-old with a crime and process them through the adult criminal justice system. This change was purportedly done to take teen defendants out of adult correctional facilities. I was opposed to this move at the time and I am still opposed to it.
New York State promised more beds for these offenders in secure juvenile facilities. This has never happened and these individuals are sometimes transported by our deputies to a facility as far away as New York City. I am not quite sure how it is better for these offenders to be on the other side of the state. Data is also showing that this age group is carrying firearms at record numbers. Data needs to be reviewed by the state Legislature to determine the full effects of Raise the Age on overall crime.
Less is More was billed as parole reform. The goal was to release more parolees from jail because of the alleged unfairness of technical parole violations. This was a great story which was told that all parolees were being hit with unreasonable technical parole violations. The sad fact is, this just wasn’t happening. These parolees were released with conditions and decided not to follow the parameters. They were taken back into custody to await a parole hearing to determine the outcome of the violation.
When Less is More went into effect, seven parolees walked out of Niagara County Correctional Facility chanting “less is more”. One of our parolees who was released had an expansive record of arrests and convictions. He went on to commit three more crimes in our community before being taken back into custody. These are three crimes that wouldn’t have happened if this individual remained in our facility. The job of parole officers is to keep our community safe from known offenders and their hands are tied. The state Legislature needs to review the effects of Less is More on crime in our community.
The question I get asked the most is: what do we do to get this changed? A push needs to be made in the senate and assembly for change of these criminal justice reforms. Your local state delegation, Sen. Robert Ortt and Assembly members Angelo Morinello and Michael Norris, have all championed against these reforms and repeatedly called for change. If you have family or friends living throughout New York state, encourage them to reach out to their senator or assemblyman.
If we truly want to keep our communities safe we need to hold our criminals accountable and protect our victims. Let’s work together to keep our communities as safe as they can be.
