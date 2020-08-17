The criminalizing of political differences has occurred throughout much of human history. Try, for instance, being a royalist under Cromwell’s puritan dictatorship in Britain of the 1650s. Or a moderate during the French Revolution’s Reign of Terror (1793-94). Or a Social Democrat in Hitler’s Germany after June ’33. Or pro-Taiwan under Mao. Or anti-Hamas in Gaza once that group took over. All such choices would have become nothing less than suicidal! (Unless of course you had a truly amazing brand of resistant courage, which few in such one-sided, overwhelming circumstances possess.)
But America in the contemporary era? Can such things happen here, too? Unfortunately they can; and given the tepid, dilatory responses to arbitrary acts of political revenge that we’ve already seen, they will again, and even moreso. Due to our sharp ideological divide, plus the overshadowing impact of COVID-19, then of street disturbances, such issues are left to simmer on the back burner, ignored or forgotten by many in the general public.
Well let me at least recall and feel sorry for a variety of people who worked on what seemed like firm ground supporting Trump, but which turned into lethal quicksand. We’re talking of General Michael Flynn, George Papadopoulos, Roger Stone, and Paul Manafort, among others. And not least, Trump himself. In theory, what they endured at the hands of powerful, nefarious federal servants acting sub rosa during Trump’s campaign, Obama’s lame duck interregnum, then under the new presidency shouldn’t happen again.
Where Strozk, McCabe, Comey et al. were subsequently buoyed up by Congressional heavies such as Nadler and Schiff, lawyers like Weissman (and Mueller), and large sectors of a biased media to inflict this series of prolonged hurts; i.e., for merely being on the winning side as non-Democrats, and with a presidential aspirant who’d had the temerity to emerge from non-traditional political territory. None of this facile “criminalizing” was supposed to occur here. For as Goethe long ago exulted, “America, you have it better!” However, that once sacrosanct uniqueness seems ever more passé. Maneuvers reminiscent of the old Soviet Union did happen, and anyone in denial (as millions with closed minds remain) is deluded.
Injustice isn’t pretty, and doesn’t just transpire on one particular political flank. Or again, in only one sort of regime. As emphasized, it can occur anywhere, including here, particularly when many sail along and don’t examine what in the case of D.C. has indeed become to some degree, a figurative “swamp.”
So Trump and cohorts decide to rock the boat in this Washington Everglades of sorts, right? And man, did they ever pay!
So much travesty of justice went on that it would have beggared the imagination of even the prescient who might have tried to predict it six or seven years ago. One reason for all this largely unpunished corruption has to do with Edmund Burke’s old adage, to the effect that evil triumphs when too many good people do nothing. And that’s what we’ve seen not only in indifferent or lazy Republicans, but in a far greater number on the other end of the ideological teeter-totters, refusing to call spades spades, clubs clubs, no matter whose hands they’re in at the political table.
So yes, I don’t only accuse the evil-doers, but the many who’ve kept skirting this serious issue, or who simply blamed the abused no matter what. For openers, Messrs. Colbert, Kimmel, and Fallon could easily have taken a break from late-night satire of the president and gone after self-righteous, high-level bureaucrats mentioned above. Plenty of material there... But mainly they haven’t, and Burke’s view remains decidedly apposite.
So all we’ve got to somehow right these wrongs (in an age of huge distractions like Covid and urban disarray) is a much-critiqued A. G. Barr, as well as John Durham? And a few intrepid Congress people? And maybe the odd decent judge on the courts? And a comparatively few investigative beagles still going at it? Not nearly enough, it seems.
To reiterate: it’s scary when political differences are criminalized in a supposed democracy, and sad, too, when the perps of such things get to live big and easy, in good part because too few care.
B.B. Singer has taught at several area colleges including Niagara University.
