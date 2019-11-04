Cuomo restored hope in lakeshore communities

New Yorkers — and their leaders — know a thing or two about perseverance and rebuilding. Whether it’s a superstorm, lake-effect blizzard, or the shoreline devastation that continues afflicting communities along Lake Ontario, New York State is at its best when nature is at its worst.
The latest evidence of this? The state’s Lake Ontario Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative (REDI), which was launched this past spring by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo.
This was a bottom-up, collaborative process that, by design, began with local committees identifying their greatest needs. Designs, led by the governor’s REDI Commission, provided the roadmap for the state to help shoreline communities like ours and protect them for generations to come. The commission selected critical projects to receive $300 million in state aid for the eight Lake Ontario counties.
Recently, Cuomo returned to the Niagara Frontier with 20 projects aiding the most vulnerable areas of Niagara and Orleans counties. One of the biggest is a $15.7 million project in Olcott that will protect vital wastewater infrastructure and provide flood protection for Olcott Harbor. Others include:
— More than $9 million in Kendall, transitioning homes from septic to sewer.
— A naturalized berm at Olcott Beach protecting low-lying homes and restoring recreational areas.
— Raising vulnerable shoreline and providing floating docks in Youngstown.
— Enhanced water access and shoreline protection at Yates Town Park.
— A $15 million, multi-year dredging plan allowing vital access to Lake Ontario’s harbors.
Cuomo was the one who first stepped up. He visited our communities and offered his support — and the state’s resources — to help us. The governor had more than a vision. He had a plan to see it through. The quick response by the state restored hope to our towns and villages.
These projects aren’t Band-Aids. They’re designed to be resilient. This is part of the Cuomo administration’s re-envisioned relationship between the shoreline’s built and natural systems. Doing that considers Lake Ontario’s “new normal” — water levels driven by climate change and water-level management.
The governor’s swift response included standing up to the International Joint Commission, the bi-national entity whose Plan 2014 contributed to rising lake waters and shoreline damage. The state’s lawsuit against the IJC seeks compensatory damages to make New Yorkers whole.
What’s more, Cuomo’s blueprint helps private homeowners and businesses. A $20 million pool assisting affected homeowners is available; $30 million more will be administered through Empire State Development to help businesses improve shoreline resiliency.
This is the type of foresight required to assure our communities, which benefit so much from Lake Ontario in terms of recreation and economic development, aren’t devastated by its year-in and year-out turbulence.
Cuomo clearly understood the urgency for preserving and protecting the Niagara Frontier’s vital waterfront infrastructure. For that, we are grateful.
Tim Horanburg is the Newfane town supervisor.
