DAVIS: Can't we all be friends?

Jesus, friend of sinners, we have strayed so far away
We cut down people in your name but the sword was never ours to swing
Jesus, friend of sinners, the truth’s become so hard to see
The world is on their way to You but they’re tripping over me
Always looking around but never looking up I’m so double minded
A plank eyed saint with dirty hands and a heart divided
Oh Jesus, friend of sinners
Open our eyes to the world at the end of our pointing fingers
Let our hearts be led by mercy
Help us reach with open hearts and open doors
Oh Jesus, friend of sinners, break our hearts for what breaks yours….
Jesus, friend of sinners, the one who’s writing in the sand
Make the righteous turn away and the stones fall from their hands
Help us to remember we are all the least of these
Let the memory of Your mercy bring Your people to their knees
No one knows what we’re for only against when we judge the wounded
What if we put down our signs crossed over the lines and loved like You did……
You love every lost cause; you reach for the outcast
For the leper and the lame; they’re the reason that You came
Lord I was that lost cause and I was the outcast
But you died for sinners just like me, a grateful leper at Your feet
— Jesus Friend of Sinners by Casting Crowns
For many years, I had the joy of singing, directing choir, leading worship and speaking at Kingdom Bound, one of the largest Christian Music festivals in the nation. My children each had their first trip to this annual music festival in strollers, as our family enjoyed the experience together.
The highlight of my Kingdom Bound memories occurred a few years ago, when my four sons and I performed in the Worship Tent venue as “Jackie Davis & Sons”—Vincent on guitar, Marcus on drums, Kyle & Tyler trading off on keyboards and percussion. I sang lead from my keyboard, with proud husband and father taking a video to capture the moment. The fall after our performance, my university educated sons began to move away to begin their careers and lives in major cities. While we no longer serve together each week as a church worship band, my sons and I will always cherish the memory of serving together — especially in the Worship Tent at Kingdom Bound.
For many years, Casting Crowns has been a featured band at Kingdom Bound, which will take place at Darian Lake at the end of this month. Their song “Jesus Friend of Sinners” listed above is a “lyrical sermon.”
Recently, it struck a particular chord in my heart, as I watch our nation on the brink of divide along, racial, religious, and political lines.
Romans 5:8 reminds us that “God has demonstrated his love for us in that while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us”. If each of us could remember God’s amazing love for one moment, then perhaps we could realize that we are all imperfect beings, longing for the common virtues of love, life, liberty and peace. Perhaps then, we could begin to focus on what unites us, rather than what divides us. Jesus loves imperfect people. Can’t we find a way to follow His example?
Jackie Davis is an experienced Inspirational Vocalist, Musician & Music Instructor. Her column appears in the Union Sun & Journal every other Friday. Contact her at jackiedavis.music.words@gmail.com.
