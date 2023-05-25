The Price for Freedom
Lord, I know there is a price for freedom
Someone offers up his life so we may live
Lord I know there is a price for freedom
No greater love has anyone than this;
Freedom that they died for was worth the price they paid
I will bow down, I will lift up, I will stand and say:
Lord, I know there is a price, for freedom…..
Excerpt from the patriotic musical “America” — composer unknown
Happy Memorial Day Weekend! The traditional start of the summer season is here. Campgrounds, amusement parks, pools, ice cream shops and more officially open up and welcome people of all ages to their venues. Celebrations will take place with ceremonies, parades, picnics, concerts, cookouts, fireworks and sales throughout shopping centers and malls during this fun-filled weekend. Everywhere, people will welcome events and opportunities with the promise of warmer weather — something we truly know how to appreciate here in Western New York. My husband has already begun to prepare our garden areas for the flowers that we will plant and enjoy throughout the summer season.
As we plan to celebrate with family and friends this weekend, I hope we will also take time out to remember the meaning of Memorial Day, and to honor those who paid the price for the freedoms we enjoy in this nation. There are solemn assemblies and ceremonies at churches and cemeteries throughout the region, including here in Lockport, that can give us such moments of remembrance and respect. These ceremonies honor our fallen heroes with, prayers, speeches, bands, buglers, choirs or soloists, followed by wreaths of honor placed amid the memorials of men and women from all branches of our armed forces.
Another way to remember and respect this patriotic holiday is to watch the annual National Memorial Day Concert which is shown on PBS the Sunday night before Memorial Day at 8 p.m., and again at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to view on livestream at pbs.org on YouTube, the PBS app and PBS.org. My husband and I have made this patriotic concert an annual part of our Memorial Day observance for many years. It is always inspirational, and beautifully done. It uniquely recognizes those service men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice, with honor and excellence. There are amazing soloists, dramatic retellings of real-life stories, documentary clips, and performances by some of our nation’s finest military musicians and singers.
According to pbs.org: “The National Memorial Day Concert honors our country’s veterans, servicemen and women and military families. The concert unites the country in remembrance and appreciation of those who gave their lives for our nation and serves those who are grieving through the mission put forward by Abraham Lincoln in his second inaugural address, “Let us strive on to finish the work we are in; to bind up the nation’s wounds; to care for him who shall have borne the battle, and for his widow, and his orphan.” Source: https://www.pbs.org/national-memorial-day-concert
This weekend, I remember that Jesus said “Greater love has no man than this: that a man lay down his life for his friends”. John 15:13. Memorial Day is also a reminder that “freedom isn’t free”. A sacrifice without true measure, is always paid for freedom. The lyrics above are from a solo I sang in a patriotic musical many years ago. Its words still ring true in my heart today. Let’s remember, respect, and enjoy the freedoms we have in this nation, and have a happy Memorial Day.
