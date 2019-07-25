Alessio, a 3-year-old Havanese pup, has about 500 followers on Facebook.
Friends online delight in his photos, posted when his owner, history-loving former Niagaran Tom Yots, walks him among some of the most beautiful architectural treasures in and around Buffalo.
Last week, I visited Tom and Louise Yots, who had invited me to see their new apartment at the Mattress Factory Lofts in Buffalo near Canisius College.
I also wanted to meet their dog, Alessio, a pup they rescued a few years ago from the Buffalo Animal Shelter. I'm Facebook friends with the Yots' and Alessio's sweet face shows up on so very many of the posts from their travels.
Since the Niagara Gazette and the Lockport Union Sun & Journal are doing a special series of pet pages on Monday, I thought it might be fun to do a twofer, and see the Yots' new digs while enjoying the company of their little dog.
First of all, the Yots' are doing quite well, I'm happy to say.
Tom was a chemistry teacher at Lewiston-Porter High School until his love for history led him to obtain a master's degree in architecture. A former city of Niagara Falls historian and former leader of the Niagara Falls Historic Preservation Commission, he has become an expert and very busy consultant for preservationists seeking to save beautiful old buildings and communities while helping developers through the process of bringing them back to life.
The company he founded, Preservation Studios, also located in the Mattress Factory and now run by his son Jason Yots and two partners — has 40 projects across the state, including historic preservation consulting for the Albright Knox two-year renovation project, and a consultant deal with Greenport, Long Island, a small community north of the Hamptons which is seeking to preserve the charm of its downtown area as summer visitors are increasingly making their way there.
Tom and Louise continue to be strong supporters of Carolyn's House in Niagara Falls, a YWCA residence for local women seeking to better themselves, named after their friend, Carolyn Van Schaik, a Falls attorney who died in a car accident in 2003.
Tom, Carolyn Van Schaik and long-time city advocate Marge Gilles, once formed a development consultant company called Gilles, Van Schaik and Yots, and they were among the first to reimagine Main Street in Niagara Falls more than 30 years ago. Yots is delighted to hear about the investment group that recently purchased an assortment of long-vacant Main Street properties with plans for development.
Back when the Yots' lived in the Falls, they ran a bed and breakfast on Park Place before moving to Buffalo to be closer to their grandchildren. Then, they shed the challenges of a big house in the Elmwood Village to move into the Mattress Factory, 34 units of redeveloped loft apartments and home to Preservation Studios.
They are loving life. Business is good for the Yots', as more and more municipalities come to understand the economic value of preserving historic buildings. Louise has been spending a lot of time at Forest Lawn Cemetery where she was head of the massive volunteer program there until just a little while ago.
Both remain active in the Unitarian Universalist Church on Elmwood, joining their voices and their energy to the multiple social causes the Unitarians support.
We had a lovely visit. The very contemporary loft apartment is enriched by the Yot's art collection, Tom's grand piano and an eclectic assortment of antiques. It's a beautiful space overlooking a fenced green space and past that, a community bike and walking path.
The star of the visit, for me, was Alessio.
The Yots weren't planning on getting another dog after their beloved cocker spaniel, Ollie, died. "I really was not ready for another dog after we put Ollie down," Louise, told me. Then, Tom wrote her the first letter he's written to her since their marriage 50 years ago.
He wrote that unlike her, he's basically very shy and that when he walked each day with a dog, people would come up and talk to both him and the dog. When he walked alone, he walked unnoticed.
Louise relented quickly. They went to the city pound and found Alessio, a frightened bedraggled mess of a puppy who had been on the loose for a while and who hid from shelter handlers under blankets and pillows.
When they brought him home, they learned he was Havanese, a small dog bred for wealthy owners in Cuba, born with hair instead of fur and known for their beautiful long eyelashes. They also found he had quite the personality.
During my visit, Tom tried to keep Alessio from jumping on me and into my lap, but Alessio clearly recognized a fan when he saw one, nipping at my hands and touching my cheek with his cold nose. I was in puppy heaven.
Every day, when the couple is in Buffalo, Tom walks Alessio around the community, often posing him sweetly in front of beautiful old homes or buildings. I don't have to tell you that Alessio is a born conversation starter.
And when they travel to California, as they like to do each year, he often goes with them and when they visit actress Doris Day's dog friendly hotel, he often dances for guests during evening gatherings in the hotel parlor. (See the video of dancing Alessio posted with this column on Lockportjournal.com.)
Tom didn't plan to make Alessio a star. "On our first walk, I was taking a picture of a house on Chapin Parkway. I took out my camera and he sat down in front of me and looked right me. And he's kind of ruled my life ever since."
Animal lovers understand that completely. For more pet stories as charming as Alessio, don't forget to read our special pet stories in Monday's paper.
