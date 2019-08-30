YOUNGSTOWN — Under a clear blue sky on a hot August morning, in front of the French Castle at Fort Niagara, 20 new citizens pledged their allegiance to America.
They came from all over the world, as so many have done over the past couple hundred-plus years, like the ancestors of so many Americans, including mine. Those who joined our citizenry on Wednesday came from 11 countries, including Bangladesh, Bhutan, Burma, Canada, China, Congo, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Liberia and Vietnam.
I have never been to a naturalization ceremony before, but since our country continues to be increasingly conflicted about immigration, I wanted to see a such a thing for myself.
The 20 were just what one might expect, most men in suits, some women wearing long dresses common to Asian countries and others wearing headdresses typical to the Muslim religion. They had passed brief tests about our language, civics and history and were vetted by the FBI. The oath taking was short and sweet.
Afterwards, as I walked about chatting with my new fellow Americans, I contemplated the idea of what it means to become a citizen of this great land.
There was Htay Win from Burma and his wife, Lai Lai Tun, who won the lottery to obtain U.S. citizenship and now live in Cheektowaga with their daughters and granddaughters. He is a retired captain in the Burmese Army, now working as a repairman at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport.
“Here is free,” he told me when I asked why he wanted to live in America.
There was Sam Samo from Iraq, a deliveryman wearing a beige suit and sporting a baseball hat decorated with the stars and stripes of his new country. His family is still in Iraq, but he was surrounded by friends that he’s met at his job delivering packages to their workplaces, including Leyla Gruarin, an employee of the Fatima Shrine, who told me he came to this country as a refugee after working for our government in Iraq. He had to flee for his life when the bulk of our troops pulled out.
“He’s a better American than most Americans I know,” Gruarin said, noting her friend’s interest in American history and his expressed desire to fight on behalf of his new country.
Another friend, Wendy Osborne, who works at Our Lady of Peace in Lewiston, met Sam as he made deliveries there. She told me, “He is a wonderful person. He’s very conscientious. He just has a good attitude. He’s a very nice man.”
Then there was Georges Haddad, 69, from Lebanon, a retired machinery repairman, surrounded by his family, who came to this country to be with his two adult daughters and his grandchildren who live here.
“This is the best country in the world,” he told me. “There is no war.”
“We love it here,” added his wife, Layla, who, with her daughters, is working towards her own citizenship.
As I talked to the new Americans, several mentioned the word “freedom” with great reverence. I thought about those of us born in this land who sometimes forget to appreciate the magnificent blessing of living free.
So many of us native citizens are born to the idea that America is the best country in the world, raised on American TV and films, especially those beloved, big budget action movies, where Americans are most often the good guys, fighting for justice, taking the side of the oppressed and the weak and keeping bullies at bay.
In those movies we cheered for America, proud to be citizens of a country where freedom, opportunity and happiness are promised to every citizen by the words in the Constitution.
What we forget is that people from all over the world also watch those movies and TV shows. That’s how many shaped their opinions about the U.S.A. and likely part of the reason so many want desperately to come here.
But maybe freedom doesn’t feel so special when it’s a birthright.
Americans don’t typically have to worry about someone throwing them in jail or killing their family members for the crime of speaking one’s beliefs.
One of the reasons Americans are so shocked and horrified by mass shootings is because we haven’t had war in our streets since the 1890s. We are accustomed to being safe. Others around the world are not so lucky.
As I was driving home from the ceremony, I thought about the evolving opinions about immigration in our country, where we hear so much about the lack of leadership at our southern border and where those crossing illegally have overwhelmed our abilities to adequately vet or even question new citizens.
The situation has made many of us want to shut the door and to keep everyone out until we figure out who they are and why they want to come here.
But I hope as a country, we don’t close our hearts to “huddled masses yearning to breathe free,” in America and especially those who come legally and patiently undertake the steps to citizenship.
Hon. Michael Roemer, a federal magistrate judge for the Western District of New York., officiated at the ceremony — which was planned at the fort location by Bridget Hersee, 16, of Wheatfield, a Girl Scout, fort volunteer and reenactor.
Roemer told the 20 and their friends and families, “It is new citizens like you that keep our country young and vibrant.”
“I hope the new relationship you have with the United States benefits both you and our country,” he added.
For each of those 20 bright and shiny new American citizens, I wholeheartedly wish the same.
Contact Michele DeLuca at 282-2311, ext. 2263 or email her at michele.deluca@niagara-gazette.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.