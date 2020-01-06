DELUCA: Who is killing kindness in a country divided?

My husband is home a lot this time of year, enjoying some down time from his seasonal business and as such, Fox News Channel is always on during the day, with commentators often ranting about those radical liberals.
Sometimes, he recounts their complaints to me as if I should explain to him what those darned radical liberals are thinking. I have to remind him that though he’s living with a journalist, someone often presumed to be a liberal, I am registered as an independent voter.
While I do lean left when it comes to helping others, I have conservative opinions about personal responsibility, balancing budgets and not giving away the store.
I believe in listening to both sides of any story and, to my husband’s credit, he often turns to CNN to see what they’re reporting, though he likes to point out the bias in commentators on that network, too. But at least he’s trying to see both sides.
Overall though, I’m hearing a lot of loud, mean-spirited TV and the result of this media invasion into my home is that I am spending a lot of time thinking about our country and its increasingly emotional political divide.
Beyond single-minded politicians and biased commentators whom some confuse with nonpartisan journalists, who benefits by dividing our country and turning citizens against each other?
There seems to be a deliberate attempt by some factions to make people fearful of ideas outside of their own beliefs.
Such behavior often gives power and financial support to those who are mean and hateful. And that creates a scary world in which to live.
I walked by the TV the other day listening to commentators making snarky statements about the other side and wondered out loud, “What happened to being kind?”
Somehow, we’ve gotten turned around in our political culture. The rude and the loud and the nasty are attracting far more attention than the kind, the honest and the brave.
But, isn’t kindness what every good parent teaches their children before anything else? Love your brother and sister. Don’t say mean things. It isn’t nice to hurt other people.
When did it become OK to be mean?
In all our favorite movies and stories, nobody likes the mean guys. We root for the heroes who save people, the ones who are kind to all humans and all creatures.
Why don’t we Americans insist upon a political landscape where people are kinder, working together to fix all that ails us? What is there to be gained when politicians talk trash like heavyweight boxers and media commentators pour fuel on the fire?
I know that since America became a country, politicians have been aggressive about obtaining power. But, powerful leaders, even leaders at war, can still choose kindness when possible. History shows we prefer the benevolent and thoughtful to the angry and mean-spirited.
In a country divided by ideas, more kindness could create an environment where people listened to each other and worked together to find compromises and solutions to long term problems.
Who wouldn’t want that? I would. Wouldn’t you?
Michele DeLuca can be reached via email at michele.deluca@niagara-gazette.com or by phone at 282-2311, ext. 2263.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.