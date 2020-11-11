In a year of COVID-19, of political acrimony, divisiveness, social turmoil and street confrontations, much of which will certainly continue for the near future, at least, local and national observances of Veterans Day are likely to be restrained by public health concerns and muted amidst the drama of daily news events and headlines. But the day will be observed and veterans past and present will be honored for their service, as they should be.
Regrettably, as a veteran, I find it hard to ignore the fact that this day of recognition for all those who have served and sacrificed for their country is preceded by reports of disparaging remarks made by President Trump, over a period of time, regarding American military personnel killed or captured in war. Words such as "losers" and "suckers" were reportedly used by Trump on a number of occasions. Not surprisingly, the President and his close associates have denied all such reports. But the President's own history of similar comments, on various occasions, lends credibility to those reports. Such off-hand expressions of a callous, dismissive attitude may be regarded by some as just another example of the Trump "style." However, to a veteran, it feels, above all, like an insult and a slander against those with whom he has served, especially those who returned home severely wounded, or in a box draped with an American flag.
Service in the military involves not only the most immediate risks to life, the risks of grievous wounds and injury, but also consequences that can threaten both physical and mental health for years to come, even for a lifetime. Images of horrendous disabilities, of loss of limbs, come all too readily to mind, even while we, who are lucky enough to have escaped such wounds, find it hard to contemplate such harsh realities for more than brief periods at a time.
Less visible, but no less devastating, are the effects of post traumatic stress disorder, which take their toll in the lives of thousands of veterans and their families.
Thousands of service members deployed overseas have returned home afflicted by exposure to chemical and environmental hazards, some of which remain unidentified and elusive of treatment.
Meanwhile, a generation of Vietnam veterans continue to suffer the much documented effects of exposure to the defoliant agent orange. Even four and a half decades after the end of the war, new cases of cancer and other specific diseases directly linked to agent orange appear at Veteran Administration hospitals and local V.A. clinics.
Veterans who thought of their wartime experience as part of their past sometimes discover, decades later, that their war experience has not yet finished with them. Notwithstanding controversies involving the upper levels of V.A. management, the V.A.'s own "front line" personnel — doctors, nurses and volunteers — more often than not provide excellent care and empathy. They deserve to be recognized for that, along with the veterans whom they diligently serve.
If, during the past four years, the current and soon to be past Commander In Chief has spent any notable amount of time visiting V.A. facilities where current and former military personnel often spend many months, or more, in treatment or rehabilitation, I am not aware of it. That lack of interest is not likely to change now, while the ever self-absorbed President Trump is preoccupied with a humiliating change of status and address.
Perhaps the most that might be hoped for is that, as Trump approaches the aircraft which will transport him for the last time from the White House, and as he, hopefully, remembers to salute the military personnel standing at attention nearby, he might find within himself a slight stirring of respect and empathy for those Americans, past and present, male and female, who have served their country, often at the cost of life, or life as they once knew it.
Should such an unlikely thought occur to him, as he launches the inevitable post-presidential twitter campaign, if he could occasionally include even a hint of genuine respect for those who have served and sacrificed, that would be the least he could do, and the most he would ever have done, for them.
Richard Bertrand resides in Lockport. Contact him at rbertrand1947@gmail.com.
