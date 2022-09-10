The laws our State Legislature and Governor pass have consequences for our communities. We have all seen the videos of people stealing with impunity from retail stores. What is going on?
Everybody has heard about the disastrous effects of bail reform, and that is part of the answer. When a thief knows that if caught, he will be immediately released, with nothing more than an appearance ticket, what deterrence is there?
But there is another law recently passed in New York that is also wreaking havoc on the criminal justice system and contributing to the retail theft problem. That law, which went into effect in 2020, is referred to as “discovery reform.” The law puts a huge burden on law enforcement to provide all sorts of information to defense attorneys before a case can move forward. Much of the information is completely unnecessary in many cases, and often isn’t even looked at by defense counsel. Nevertheless, if it isn’t provided, the case will be dismissed.
Take the example of a typical shoplifting case where the shoplifter is caught by a store employee, after having exited the store with the stolen property, and the whole thing is on video. Guilt is not really at issue. However, because of the new “discovery reform” law, the prosecutor, within 35 days of arraignment (20 days if the defendant is in custody) has to provide “all items and information” that relate to the case to defense counsel. This includes police reports and statements, surveillance video, recordings of 911 calls and police radio dispatch, the names and contact information of all witnesses including store employees (yes, the defendant gets your name and contact information if you witness a crime), criminal histories for all witnesses, any information that “tends to” negatively impact the credibility of witnesses including police officers, a list of all objects the defendant or any co-defendant possessed, etc. There are 21 categories of required items. If the information isn’t provided, the case can be dismissed.
The DA’s Office has to provide all of this information whether or not they actually have it in their possession, and regardless if they will use it in trial. This of course means that police, DAs, and store owners themselves (collecting and providing surveillance video) have to spend a lot of time gathering the information, getting it into a format where it can be shared, and turning it over to the defense.
In the typical shoplifting case, where the defendant’s guilt is clearly established, many defense attorneys don’t even review the actual discovery materials. They just look to see if it is provided, if not, gotcha, the case can be dismissed. The whole discovery scheme simply becomes a series of hoops that law enforcement has to jump through in order to convict an obviously guilty individual.
In cases that are headed toward trial, there has always been a mechanism for sharing information and evidence that will be used in trial with defense counsel beforehand. The “discovery reform” law changed the timing and applied it to every case, whether or not defense counsel actually asks for the information. This scheme has made the effective prosecution of high volume crimes, like retail theft, extremely difficult, to say the least.
Small police departments simply don’t have the personnel or resources to keep up with the discovery demands. Shopkeepers have become frustrated with the process, and many have stopped calling the police at all. Repeat offenders know how the system works, and exploit it.
New York State’s laws have made the prosecution of high-volume, low-level crimes, like shoplifting, so onerous that many police departments and prosecutor’s offices simply cannot effectively do it.
You have to wonder whether those who rammed this legislation through, backed by legal advocacy groups dominated by defense attorneys, and with no input from prosecutors or law enforcement, got exactly what they intended: That “low level” crimes like shoplifting, will rarely, if ever, lead to any real consequences for those who commit them.
But there certainly are consequences for small business owners, and for shoppers. As brick and mortar retailers lose increasing amounts of stock to theft, prices increase, and stores close.
We all pay the price for the legislation that is passed in Albany.
Brian D. Seaman is the Niagara County District Attorney.
