Remember when we used to say that something (as in a comedy) was a “riot?” Well, this subject is anything but. In fact, it’s not funny at all.
The problem? Re. the sad events of Jan. 6, 2021, pressures to tarnish and besmirch most everyone there, and consequently, a tragic lack of distinguishing. And distinguishing, as one famed American writer had it, is a higher form of wisdom than mere opinion-making.
As arrests mount and prosecutors heat up, this has become a real necessity, because a lot of well-meaning, sincere human beings went to Washington that early January (though not this commentator), with anything but violence in mind. Ire, frustration, depression? Sure, there was some of that in such people, because the trope retailed repetitively by one side of the ideological spectrum — no fraud, no fraud, no fraud — never fully persuaded millions re. “the” election of 2020.
Reiterating the need for distinguishing: Probably a large majority of those who traveled to the nation’s capital back then did so only intending a peaceful brand of protest. Not “rioting” at all, a term which (along with “insurrection”) became convenient paint, so to speak, to daub all and sundry in more lurid colors than most deserve.
Let’s face it: Almost all who’d come to D.C. had no previous records at all in the halls of justice. They weren’t anything like real rioters.
Authentic ones? Repeat offenders? Those are the ones too many on the progressive side completely excused last summer. They were the blithe types who attacked law enforcement, burned public buildings, or trashed stores galore, taking whatever they wanted. And who even made up their own laws in different parts of great cities, and with their own versions of vigilante justice.
And here’s the kicker: Many of the latter were never sufficiently punished, if at all. Including for spreading Covid. Too often they were exonerated by the far and even not so far left.
So: Is an unfair double standard to be wreaked on many decent, well-meaning people of the Republican persuasion who showed up in the nation’s capital that fateful winter day? As is also happening in a disgusting manner with figures like America’s Mayor, Rudy Giuliani?
So it sometimes seems, given that vengeful hypocrisy is still rampant in the land. Which makes this distinguishing exercise ever more crucial for federal authorities, lawyers, judges, etc.
And there should be no prejudice involved (though I fear greatly that there will be). Prejudice? Ain’t it supposed to go in only one direction? Apparently not, given how many Antifa types got off fully or very lightly for their destructive mayhem that had such a bad effect on America when it was already on the ropes, due to the pandemic’s huge effects.
Other extenuating factors should be put in the equation by those evaluating prosecutions for events leading to the January invasion of the Capitol. One being the spurning of adequate “heat” to prevent proceedings from getting out of hand. The “thin blue line” was decidedly too thin near the Congress, and we need to understand why. Is this point significant? Absolutely.
Another is the phenomenon of getting swept up in a torrent of sorts. Many followed the original window-breakers and such, and obviously shouldn’t have. But were all truly violent, as the crowd became so large it took on a life of its own within a cramped space? Again, I don’t think so.
I’d love to be sanguine that there will be careful and real justice here, but that remains problematic. Many holier-than-thou types in powerful positions like to focus on one kind of putative “bad,” and ignore far worse — making it critical, again, for authorities to do their investigations with a painstaking effort, hard as that may be, at establishing distinctions (for instance, between true leaders and semi-inadvertent followers). It’s the decent and fair thing to do. We’ve already seen too much political revenge rear its ugly, self-important head.
And if inconvenient facts come to light, such as the presence of any BLM supporters exhorting vociferously within the Capitol, then videotaping for dough, should such facts be aired? Certainly.
Otherwise awful prices will be paid by many who truly don’t deserve them.
B.B. Singer has taught at several area colleges including Niagara University.
