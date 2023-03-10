The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) has allocated $52 million of taxpayer money to establish 12 regional Clean Energy hubs. These hubs are to act as centers of outreach awareness and education. They are to promote New York State’s efforts to move to clean energy. Apparently NYSERDA has come to the realization that there is public resistance to the state’s clean energy program, hence the necessity for a propaganda barrage to “educate” the public.
There are many reasons to be wary of state energy policy as actions have consequences.
The Office of Renewable Energy Siting (ORES) created under the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA) has the authority to suspend local laws they deem “excessively burdensome”. This law does not protect our communities and is a threat and a power grab by unelected officials appointed by the Governor to push a political agenda.
Renewable energy programs — solar and wind, absurdly called “farms” — are having a devastating effect on local communities. Disruption of traditional farming and destruction of farmland forests and wetlands is commonplace and counterproductive. Noise and visual pollution are ever present. Health issues persist. Only a select few benefit at the expense of many. Without heavy subsidies (handouts), these programs would not exist.
The viability of electric vehicles (EVs) comes into question as the state pushes for zero emission vehicles by 2035 and effectively bans the sale of internal combustion engine (ICE)-powered vehicles.
EVs have attractive features such as quietness and smooth riding, however they are costly, expensive to produce, extremely impractical for average use, suffer for lack of charging stations, are heavier than their ICE vehicle counterparts and pose a fire threat. Ford recently suspended delivery of its Lightning pickup because of “battery problems.” Also note the 2021 recall of all GM Chevy Bolts, some twice, for “battery problems.” Further, EVs require less labor to assemble and will result in a net job loss in the automobile industry. Without direct government subsidies (bribes) to the buyer and numerous other subsidies for charging stations and battery development there would be no market for electric vehicles. In addition, the electrification of our transportation system will seriously impact suburban and rural residents as they rely heavily on practical, reliable transportation.
Lithium ion storage batteries are being used to supply power when the wind does not blow and the sun does not shine. Lithium ion batteries have a long history of unexplained fires. Case on point: On Sept. 23, 2022, there was a large Tesla lithium ion battery fire at a PG&E facility on the West Coast. It was allowed to burn out for lack of adequate firefighting techniques, equipment and personnel. Residents sheltered in place. The Pacific Coast Highway was shut down. “Let it burn out” is an unacceptable firefighting technique. Local fire companies are ill equipped to fight lithium ion battery fires either as part of a renewable’s installation or in an EV. Most recently a battery fire was contained in the luggage rack of a major airline.
The electrical grid is experiencing instability as reliable base load power from coal, clean burning natural gas and nuclear sources are shuttered, and solar and wind energy installations are ramped up. This is due to the unpredictable and intermittent nature of solar and wind. Rolling blackouts occurred during this past Christmas holiday in the Carolinas and a Tennessee Titans football game was postponed for an hour in a rolling blackout. The grid in New York may be next.
A single source of energy is a high risk policy to pursue. National defense is at stake. Mr. Zelensky is not pleading for wind turbines or solar panels as the Russians invade Ukraine. When hurricanes and severe weather occur fossil fuels come to the rescue. Nuclear energy, clean burning natural gas and the pursuit of clean coal must all be in our energy mix. Diversity is needed most in our energy portfolio.
Earth is warming presently and humans are having an effect. How much and what can be done are debatable. Steven E. Koonin’s book “Unsettled” is an excellent resource to put climate change into perspective. Dr. Koonin is currently a professor at New York University. His qualifications include serving as Under Secretary for Science in the Obama Administration. This book is well worth reading.
For future generations the outlook is problematic. Erosion of our individual freedoms will continue. Executive orders will proliferate, extremists will persist in confusing weather and climate. The government will dictate the kind of cars we drive, how we heat our homes, how we cook our food and much more. Rolling blackouts will be the norm. Subsidies will abound, public debt will continue to skyrocket and the attack on the fossil fuel industry will continue. Mountains of unrecyclable trash will litter the landscape as discarded turbine blades, solar panels and batteries outlive their useful life. In short, socialism on the march with all its downsides.
A redirection of our state and federal energy policies is overdue! Let us start with an overhaul of the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act. New York can lead the way.
