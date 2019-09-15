DOMEDIAN: Welcome back readers to 'The Great Outdoors'

This is a new column for this paper but I have actually been writing it for about 16 years; 11 years for the now deceased Medina Journal Register and since then for a local “penny saver” type paper.
For those not familiar with my column or me I offer these insights. I live near our “swamps” just south of Medina and as my neighbors say “in the woods”. This area has been my home for almost 35 years but the great outdoors has been my love for 76 years (the first year my mother kept me inside the house !).
My close involvement with nature started at a very early age following my Dad around with my “BB gun” while he hunted rabbits and pheasants. Eventually I was allowed to carry a real gun and hunting become an extreme sport to me. Trapping soon followed and continued until college was completed and even after I came home from “Nam.” It taught me much about wildlife and is the base of my activities today. My Dad taught me how to handle a gun and use it safely long before what would be considered legal today. I grew up during the “pheasant era” and eventually became seriously involved in waterfowl and deer hunting.
Fishing became a strong outdoor sport and after my return from the Army most weekends were spent on the “Mighty” St. Lawrence River near Ogdensburg fishing everything but mostly the muskie. For two decades I did taxidermy work as an extensive hobby and art form, especially deer heads and took first place in a 1980 NYS Taxidermy Association deer head competition.
I no longer trap, hunt waterfowl or deer or travel to the St. Lawrence River (age and health issues will do that to you !). A cabin still exists with 64 acres of woods near Belfast, NY. It was a place of many adventures but with the problems of old age creeping up less time is spent there now.
There has always been the urge to take pictures and a Kodak Brownie Hawkeye camera (which I still have) was always carried on the trap line. A 35mm camera and several lens were purchased in Vietnam which eventually led to my acute addiction (I mean really bad !) to nature photography.
Nature photography is hunting to me and I find it more of a challenge to get a good shot than it was to bag a bird or animal with a gun or bow. Some of my photos have appeared in the Deer and Deer Hunting magazine, Bow Hunter, the NYS Conservationist, the New York Sportsman and various pamphlets for the Iroquois NWR.
I was active in the original bald eagle nest project on the INWR where a camera was put up by a nest for the public to view and eventually made a video tape of the whole eagle nesting season. I was also quite involved with the reintroduction of the osprey back into this area.
So as you can see there is a long background in the great outdoors and there is even more being learned everyday with the camera. This photography is not a business to me. I don't sell photos but use them to show folks the beauty out there.
My goal with this column is to tell you about what is going on out there in Nature and hopefully “show” you some of the “inside” of nature. I'm not much into writing about “Joe's big buck” or “Harry's huge bass” or “outdoor contests”. Sure there will be some outdoor adventure stories thrown in but there will be mostly adventures from behind the camera, what Nature is doing and what I'm seeing. Hopefully my column will show you the “wonder” of our wildlife and help you to understand it, know when and how to look for it and the importance of preserving it. I hope to instill in you the value and appreciation that is felt by myself for The Great Outdoors.
If you have any questions about the Great Outdoors or would like to let me know about a unique thing you have seen or experienced feel free to contact me. I also listen to great stories — but no tall tales!
You can contact me at (585) 798-4022 or at woodduck2020@yahoo.com.
